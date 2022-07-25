St. Louis Burger Week | July 18-24

Festival of Nations Returns to Tower Grove Park in August

Check it out for cuisine and art from around the world

By on Mon, Jul 25, 2022 at 7:58 am

click to enlarge The two-day festival offers food, fashions and performances from around the world. - Crystal Rolfe
Crystal Rolfe
The two-day festival offers food, fashions and performances from around the world.


Billed as the largest multicultural event of the year, the Festival of Nations is one of the major events that St. Louisans look forward to each summer.

Hosted by the International Institute of St. Louis, the two-day festival offers food, fashions and performances from around the world.

It goes like this: Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive) is transformed into a large outdoor multicultural center for the festival, with stages set up to view music and dance. Artists sell their wares, and a huge variety of foods are available.

It is free to attend and enjoy the performances, but if you want to try some of the tasty food available (and trust us, you do), make sure you come prepared to pay just a bit for the privilege.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 27,  and Sunday, August 28, and you can visit festivalofnationsstl.org for more information.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

These Memes About St. Louis Are Hilarious [PHOTOS]

These Memes About St. Louis Are Hilarious [PHOTOS]
This Maximalist Mansion in Ladue Has a Wild Interior [PHOTOS]

This Maximalist Mansion in Ladue Has a Wild Interior [PHOTOS]
Giraffe feeding overlooking Savanna Safari at Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park

Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park Bringing Safari Experience to Town [PHOTOS]
A Look at the 35th Annual Bastille Day Parade & Beheading in Soulard [PHOTOS]

A Look at the 35th Annual Bastille Day Parade & Beheading in Soulard [PHOTOS]

