Festival of Nations Returns to Tower Grove Park in August

Crystal Rolfe
The two-day festival offers food, fashions and performances from around the world.
Billed as the largest multicultural event of the year, the Festival of Nations
is one of the major events that St. Louisans look forward to each summer.
Hosted by the International Institute of St. Louis, the two-day festival offers food, fashions and performances from around the world.
It goes like this: Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive)
is transformed into a large outdoor multicultural center for the festival, with stages set up to view music and dance. Artists sell their wares, and a huge variety of foods are available.
It is free to attend and enjoy the performances, but if you want to try some of the tasty food available (and trust us, you do
), make sure you come prepared to pay just a bit for the privilege.
The event will be held on Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, and you can visit festivalofnationsstl.org
for more information.