STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Festival of Nations Returns to Tower Grove Park This August

The beloved two-day event usually draws 100,000 people

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 8:13 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Festival of Nations includes great multicultural food, vendors and performances.
Dmitri Jackson
The Festival of Nations includes great multicultural food, vendors and performances.

Everyone's favorite festival, the Festival of Nations, is returning to Tower Grove Park Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27.

Hosted each year by the International Institute of Saint Louis, the festival is a huge multicultural showcase, with vendors representing more than 75 countries. In addition to selling food, clothing and other retail items, groups also organize to showcase traditional music and dances from around the world. Typically, more than 100,000 people attend the two-day event.

The Festival of Nations is also a chance to showcase how multicultural St. Louis actually is.

“At Festival of Nations, we bring cultures together, shine a light on our unique differences and embrace one another. This is our vision for St. Louis every day," says Arrey Obenson, President and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis. "Every culture in our community is unique and special, no one should be truly foreign, and together we are united, welcoming community full of rich culture.”

A version of the Festival of Nations started in 1934 and there have been different iterations of the festival over the years in St. Louis, but the current iteration started in 2000 at Tower Grove Park.

A full vendor and performance list will be available this summer.


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Sports Fans Are Going Shirtless at Games, and We Love It

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis Sports Fans Are Going Shirtless at Games, and We Love It

Review: Black Rep's Skeleton Crew Is Thought-Provoking and Suspenseful

By Tina Farmer

A man and a woman embrace on stage.

St. Lou Fringe Fest Will Open the Floodgates in 2023

By Sarah Fenske

Lilian Brown and her show The Oreo Complex will be the St. Lou Fringe Fest's 2023 National Headliner.

Discover 148 Years of St. Louis Soccer History in New Exhibit

By Benjamin Simon

Panel from St. Louis History Museum Soccer City exhibit.

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us