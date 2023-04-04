Festival of Nations Returns to Tower Grove Park This August

click to enlarge
The Festival of Nations includes great multicultural food, vendors and performances.
Everyone's favorite festival, the Festival of Nations, is returning to Tower Grove Park Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27.
Hosted each year by the International Institute of Saint Louis
, the festival is a huge multicultural showcase, with vendors representing more than 75 countries. In addition to selling food, clothing and other retail items, groups also organize to showcase traditional music and dances from around the world. Typically, more than 100,000 people attend the two-day event.
The Festival of Nations is also a chance to showcase how multicultural St. Louis actually is.
“At Festival of Nations, we bring cultures together, shine a light on our unique differences and embrace one another. This is our vision for St. Louis every day," says Arrey Obenson, President and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis. "Every culture in our community is unique and special, no one should be truly foreign, and together we are united, welcoming community full of rich culture.”
A version of the Festival of Nations started in 1934 and there have been different iterations of the festival over the years in St. Louis, but the current iteration started in 2000 at Tower Grove Park.
A full vendor and performance list will be available this summer.
