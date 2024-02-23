Fifteen Windows Gallery Opens Saturday on Cherokee Street

Its first show, The First Show, features 24 St. Louis-based artists

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bryan Walsh is opening Fifteen Windows Gallery to the public this Saturday. - COURTESY FIFTEEN WINDOWS GALLERY
COURTESY FIFTEEN WINDOWS GALLERY
Bryan Walsh is opening Fifteen Windows Gallery to the public this Saturday.

St. Louis’ thriving art scene gains another jewel this weekend with the opening of a new gallery on Cherokee Street.

Bryan Walsh, artist and curator, grew up in Belleville and has been in St. Louis for the past 20 years. He’s spent many of those years heavily involved in the St. Louis art scene, particularly on Cherokee Street. He previously co-owned the Aisle One Gallery and is a founding member of the Screwed Arts Collective, an art collective of visual artists, musicians, and designers located at Texas and Cherokee. 

This Saturday, Walsh adds yet another destination to the Cherokee scene, Fifteen Windows Gallery. In an ode to its opening year, the gallery will feature 24 St. Louis-based artists — illustrators, painters, tattooists, graffiti artists — for its first show, titled simply The First Show

Walsh speaks fondly of Cherokee, saying, “The street and surrounding neighborhood are what I love. It’s one of the few walkable and bikeable areas, and I’m excited to contribute to that.” In the gallery, he hopes to showcase artists from across the city with a broad range of backgrounds and variation in art form. He wants the space to be for the community. 

Fifteen Windows is an informal continuation of the block’s art gallery pedigree. It will open in the space formerly occupied by Beverly Gallery, next door to what used to be the famed Fort Gondo compound for the arts. Fort Gondo, owned by the “godfather of Cherokee,” Galen Gondolfi, opened in 2002 and transformed Cherokee into the hub of artists and creatives it is today. While many spaces, including Fort Gondo, have since closed, Fifteen Windows hopes to help fill the gaps left behind. Walsh says Gondolfi, who owns Fifteen Windows’ building and strives to support local art, has shown tremendous support.

While Cherokee has lost a few landmarks on this block, Fifteen Windows joins a unique cluster of businesses at Cherokee and Compton. The gallery neighbors My Marie Haitian restaurant, faces Assassin Vintage, and is just steps away from both STL Style House and Flowers and Weeds nursery. 

This weekend, The First Show opening reception at Fifteen Windows fit with spins from DJ Chilly C should be enough to lure you on over. Walsh promises the doors will be open on good-weather days, and Saturday looks beautiful. So, bring your good attitudes and good vibes and stop by from 6 to 10 p.m. to witness the city’s ongoing art renaissance. 

After the opening, Fifteen Windows Gallery will have open hours from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment @[email protected]

Related
SoJeff Retro, we bid you adieu.

SoJeff Retro Has Closed Its Brick-and-Mortar Shop: The Cherokee Street used furniture store store had a cult following — and 10 years in business

Slideshow

All the Art Lovers We Saw at Cherokee Street's Print Bazaar

Cherokee Street Print Bazaar
48 slides
Cherokee Street Print Bazaar Cherokee Street Print Bazaar Cherokee Street Print Bazaar Cherokee Street Print Bazaar Cherokee Street Print Bazaar Cherokee Street Print Bazaar
Click to View 48 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

'It's Heartbreaking': MO Art Supply Will Close for Good on Sunday

By Sarah Fenske

From left: Mohammed Qadadeh, Brittney Parker, Sophia Malone and Bob Madden.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: February 22 to 25

By Riverfront Times Staff

Charles "Skeet" Rogers will be performing live at the Blues, Bourbon and Beer event on Thursday, February 22.

314 Day Will Be Bigger Than Ever in St. Louis in 2024

By Paula Tredway

Winterfest, New Year's Eve

SoJeff Retro Has Closed Its Brick-and-Mortar Shop

By Lauren Harpold

SoJeff Retro, we bid you adieu.

Moby Dick Takes Audiences on a Tragic but Fantastic Voyage

By Tina Farmer

The play even incorporates some aerial choreography into its stunning retelling of the classic tale.

World War II Overshadows Friendship in the Fascinating Copenhagen

By Tina Farmer

History comes to life and former colleagues become rivals as the race for the atomic bomb intensifies in the production.

The Sound Inside Is a Dark, Moody and Wholly Worthwhile Journey

By Tina Farmer

Sharon Hunter and Ryan Lawson-Maeske tackle dark themes in this riveting drama.

Love and Humor Are at the Center of An Evening of One-Acts

By Tina Farmer

A Sunny Morning explores the importance of sharing, even if begrudgingly.
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us