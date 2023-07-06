Fire Up Your Instagram, St. Louis, It’s Sunflower Season Again

The sunflowers at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area are about to be in full bloom

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 12:45 pm

The Missouri Department of Conservation has a very important announcement: It’s sunflower season, baby, and you and your peasant dress are invited to come selfie the day away at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area (801 Strodtman Road) again.

The spot became famous on St. Louis Instagram a few years back when all of the women with the floppy straw hats realized that there was a perfect spot in town at which to show off their hotness. And good for them! A pretty woman, a flowing dress, a field of sunflowers and a sunset? It’s the perfect combination if you're looking to score likes on the 'Gram. It’s practically a Sofia Coppola movie set over there.

You definitely do not want to miss a chance to get the perfect selfie or family photo this year so plan to head over there soon — they say the sunflowers at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area will be in full bloom by the end of this week.

