Fire Up Your Instagram, St. Louis, It’s Sunflower Season Again

The Missouri Department of Conservation has a very important announcement : It’s sunflower season, baby, and you and your peasant dress are invited to come selfie the day away atagain. The spot became famous on St. Louis Instagram a few years back when all of the women with the floppy straw hats realized that there was a perfect spot in town at which to show off their hotness. And good for them! A pretty woman, a flowing dress, a field of sunflowers and a sunset? It’s the perfect combination if you're looking to score likes on the 'Gram. It’s practically a Sofia Coppola movie set over there.You definitely do not want to miss a chance to get the perfect selfie or family photo this year so plan to head over there soon — they say the sunflowers at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area will be in full bloom by the end of this week.