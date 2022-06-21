Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

First-Ever Missouri Book Festival Takes Place Later This Summer

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 1:31 pm


click to enlarge Bibliophiles, we have some great news. - FLICKR / @PASA
Flickr / @pasa
Bibliophiles, we have some great news.

St. Louis metro area readers might want to look up from their books right now and pull out their calendars: The inaugural Missouri Book Festival is coming to Washington, Missouri, in August and will celebrate all-things reading and literacy over the course of two days.

Missouri Book Festival kicks off on Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. with a keynote address from author John Brown — who wrote Missouri Legends, a book about famous people from the Show-Me State. Then it's trivia hosted by author Bill Clevlen (who wrote 100 Things to Do In America Before You Die and is a former radio jock).
Related
Jason Mott will read from his National Book Award-winning novel, Hell of a Book, at the High Low on Wednesday, June 29.

Award-Winning Novel Uses Comedy to Talk Dangers of Being Black in America


The festival proper begins Saturday, August 27, at 10 a.m. A plethora of activities are scheduled for the day: author presentations and workshops, food shops, vendors, a petting farm and more.

Chef Father Dominic, a.k.a the Bread Monk, will also be in attendance for a baking demonstration. Circus Harmony is promised to be there with a “high-flying performance.”

The book festival will take over downtown Washington, Missouri, on August 26 and 27. The event is free to attend. Find more information on MissouriBookFestival.com.

