First-Ever Missouri Book Festival Takes Place Later This Summer

Bibliophiles, we have some great news.
St. Louis metro area readers might want to look up from their books right now and pull out their calendars: The inaugural Missouri Book Festival is coming to Washington, Missouri, in August and will celebrate all-things reading and literacy over the course of two days.
Missouri Book Festival kicks off on Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. with a keynote address from author John Brown — who wrote Missouri Legends
, a book about famous people from the Show-Me State. Then it's trivia hosted by author Bill Clevlen (who wrote 100 Things to Do In America Before You Die
and is a former radio jock).
The festival proper begins Saturday, August 27, at 10 a.m. A plethora of activities are scheduled for the day: author presentations and workshops, food shops, vendors, a petting farm and more.
Chef Father Dominic, a.k.a the Bread Monk, will also be in attendance for a baking demonstration. Circus Harmony is promised to be there with a “high-flying performance.”
The book festival will take over downtown Washington, Missouri, on August 26 and 27. The event is free to attend. Find more information on MissouriBookFestival.com
