Focal Point to Host First-Ever STL Singer-Songwriter Showcase on Wednesday

NATE BURRELL Ryan Koenig is just one of the St. Louis artists who will be on hand.

What better way to wind down on a Wednesday night than with some of St. Louis' best singer-songwriters? This Wednesday, January 31, the Focal Point (2720 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood) hosts its first-ever STL Singer-Songwriter Showcase, a rare chance to learn the stories behind the songs in the St. Louis music scene.



The Focal Point dates back to 1975, specializing in traditional and folk music around the world. Its setting — an original 1920s building with maple floors — fosters intimate listening right in the heart of Maplewood.



Four acclaimed St. Louis-based singer-songwriters — Ryan Cheney, Steve Perron, Shane Devine and Ryan Koenig — will take the stage Wednesday, each with their own stories to share.



Whether you're nostalgic for the days of provocative and emotional '90s rock, prefer award-winning and internationally recognized songwriting or desire a new sound to tune into, this night will have it all. Come alone or bring that friend who keeps complaining about oversized concert venues.



Tickets are $15, no advance sales, and cash only. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the lights dim at 7 p.m. Visit thefocalpoint.org/event/stl-songwriters-showcase for more information.