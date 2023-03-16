Fox Theatre Announces New Broadway Season With Moulin Rouge! and More

Broadway’s Tina is coming to town, too

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 10:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Things are about to get even more fabulous at the Fox Theatre. - @pasa / Flickr
@pasa / Flickr
Things are about to get even more fabulous at the Fox Theatre.

It looks like the 2023-2024 Broadway season at the Fox Theatre (527 North Grand, fabulousfox.com) is going to be lit. It has announced the touring shows coming to town, and St. Louis is in for a few special treats.

In addition to big draws such as Moulin Rouge! and the classic Funny Girl, the Fabulous Fox has booked MJ  (the Michael Jackson musical) and Tina, the musical celebrating the queen of rock ‘n’ roll: Tina Turner.

Turner’s musical career started only a few miles from the Fox when she began performing with Ike Turner at Club Imperial and in the clubs of East St. Louis, so Tina offers St. Louis audiences a bit of hometown history, too.

Here’s the Fox’s 2023 - 2024 Broadway schedule:

Moulin Rouge! - The Musical
April 30 - May 12, 2024

Beetlejuice - The Musical
October 10 - 22, 2023

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
November 14 - 26, 2023

Mrs. Doubtfire - The New Musical Comedy
December 26, 2023 - January 7, 2024

Funny Girl
January 23 - February 4, 2024

Company - The Smash Hit Musical Comedy
February 27 - March 10, 2024

MJ - The Musical
May 28 - June 9, 2024

Season ticket packages go on sale Wednesday, June 21, but on-sale dates for individual shows (and prices) haven’t been announced yet. Keep an eye on fabulousfox.com for more information.


The Fox Theatre has been in the news lately as a dispute in ownership of the land the theater sits on has not been officially settled. Fox Associates, the group that owns the theater, is hoping that the matter is settled quickly because without a resolution St. Louis Public Radio says it will “soon start missing out on opportunities to book high-profile shows for future seasons.”

Touring shows that visit the Fox Theatre are usually booked far in advance, so here’s hoping this all gets settled soon so the Fox's Broadway seasons in coming years can all be as fabulous as this one.

Slideshow

Club Imperial in St. Louis in Its Heyday [PHOTOS]

When Ike and Tina first recorded "A Fool in Love," Club Imperial was the first place Ike took the recording.
11 slides
Crowds line up outside Club Imperial. Ike Turner was Mississippi born, but found a regular St. Louis stop at Club Imperial. The club during its glory years. More Turner. The club advertises an Ike and Tina show. Ike and Tina's shows are now St. Louis legend.
Click to View 11 slides

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

VIDEO: Comedian's Joke About St. Louis Hits Too Close to Home

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Comedian's Joke About St. Louis Hits Too Close to Home

Review: Albion Theatre’s The Birthday Party Is a Darkly Funny Gift

By Tina Farmer

From left: Meg, Stanley and McCann in Albion's The Birthday Party.

St. Patrick's Day 2023: Your Guide to Getting Lucky in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

St. Patrick's Day is nearly here.

Tom 'Papa' Ray Speaks Out After KDHX Firing

By Ryan Krull

Tom 'Papa' Ray Speaks Out After KDHX Firing

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us