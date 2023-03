Fox Theatre Announces New Broadway Season With Moulin Rouge! and More

click to enlarge @pasa / Flickr Things are about to get even more fabulous at the Fox Theatre.

It looks like the 2023-2024 Broadway season at theis going to be lit. It has announced the touring shows coming to town, and St. Louis is in for a few special treats.In addition to big draws such asand the classic, the Fabulous Fox has booked(the Michael Jackson musical) and, the musical celebrating the queen of rock ‘n’ roll: Tina Turner.Turner’s musical career started only a few miles from the Fox when she began performing with Ike Turner at Club Imperial and in the clubs of East St. Louis, sooffers St. Louis audiences a bit of hometown history, too.Here’s the Fox’s 2023 - 2024 Broadway schedule:April 30 - May 12, 2024October 10 - 22, 2023November 14 - 26, 2023December 26, 2023 - January 7, 2024January 23 - February 4, 2024February 27 - March 10, 2024May 28 - June 9, 2024 Season ticket packages go on sale Wednesday, June 21, but on-sale dates for individual shows (and prices) haven’t been announced yet. Keep an eye on fabulousfox.com for more information.The Fox Theatre has been in the news lately as a dispute in ownership of the land the theater sits on has not been officially settled. Fox Associates, the group that owns the theater, is hoping that the matter is settled quickly because without a resolution St. Louis Public Radio says it will “soon start missing out on opportunities to book high-profile shows for future seasons.”Touring shows that visit the Fox Theatre are usually booked far in advance, so here’s hoping this all gets settled soon so the Fox's Broadway seasons in coming years can all be as fabulous as this one.