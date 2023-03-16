Fox Theatre Announces New Broadway Season With Moulin Rouge! and More

click to enlarge
Things are about to get even more fabulous at the Fox Theatre.
It looks like the 2023-2024 Broadway season at the Fox Theatre (527 North Grand, fabulousfox.com)
is going to be lit. It has announced the touring shows coming to town, and St. Louis is in for a few special treats.
In addition to big draws such as Moulin Rouge!
and the classic Funny Girl
, the Fabulous Fox has booked MJ
(the Michael Jackson musical) and Tina
, the musical celebrating the queen of rock ‘n’ roll: Tina Turner.
Turner’s musical career started only a few miles from the Fox when she began performing with Ike Turner at Club Imperial
and in the clubs of East St. Louis, so Tina
offers St. Louis audiences a bit of hometown history, too.
Here’s the Fox’s 2023 - 2024 Broadway schedule:
Moulin Rouge! - The Musical
April 30 - May 12, 2024
Beetlejuice - The Musical
October 10 - 22, 2023
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
November 14 - 26, 2023
Mrs. Doubtfire - The New Musical Comedy
December 26, 2023 - January 7, 2024
Funny Girl
January 23 - February 4, 2024
Company - The Smash Hit Musical Comedy
February 27 - March 10, 2024
MJ - The Musical
May 28 - June 9, 2024
Season ticket packages
go on sale Wednesday, June 21, but on-sale dates for individual shows (and prices) haven’t been announced yet. Keep an eye on fabulousfox.com
for more information.
The Fox Theatre has been in the news lately
as a dispute in ownership of the land the theater sits on has not been officially settled. Fox Associates, the group that owns the theater, is hoping that the matter is settled quickly because without a resolution St. Louis Public Radio says
it will “soon start missing out on opportunities to book high-profile shows for future seasons.”
Touring shows that visit the Fox Theatre are usually booked far in advance, so here’s hoping this all gets settled soon so the Fox's Broadway seasons in coming years can all be as fabulous as this one.
