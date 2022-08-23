Fox Theatre To Open Single-Ticket Sales on September 6

Subscribing to an entire season of performances is a special thing. Not only do you get to see a fantastic run of shows but also committing to doing so ahead of time often gets you out the door and into some crushed-velvet seats when you might have otherwise remained on the couch aimlessly scrolling through Netflix.
But maybe you just can't commit that far ahead. Or maybe you want to mix and match among theaters, the symphony and all the other fantastic live-audience arts available in St. Louis. Or maybe only one or two shows are in your budget this year.
In that case, single-ticket purchasing is the answer — and you're in luck because the Fox Theatre will open up single-ticket sales for nine more of its 2022 to 2023 shows at 10 a.m. on September 6. Tickets for Hadestown, Disney's Frozen and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations are on sale now.
Prices begin at $29, and purchases can be made in person at the theater's box office, by calling 314-534-1111 or online.
Those on sale in September will include:
- The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays on November 26, which features, you guessed it, magic and illusions
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reeinder: The Musical on December 11, an adaption of the TV classic
- Cirque Dreams Holidaze on December 16 and 17, 2022, a family holiday, Broadway-style meets contemporary circus production
- Elf: The Musical from December 20 to24, 2022 a musical adaptation of the Christmas movie in which Buddy, a orphaned child raised by elves, returns to New York to find his biological father
- Les Miserables from January 17 to 22, 2023, an acclaimed musical set in 19th century France, that tells the story of a prisoner who breaks parole and the inspector hunting him down
- Blue Man Group from February 9 to12, 2023, the drumming performance group comprised of entirely blue-painted crew
- To Kill a Mockingbird from February 28 to March 12, 2023, is Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that follows two siblings as their attorney father defends a Black man falsely accused of rape
- Tootsie from March 21 to April 2, 2023, a comedic musical that follows Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until he manages to find the role of a lifetime
- Jesus Christ Superstar from May 9 to 21, 2023, the celebrated musical that tells the tale of Jesus' final days