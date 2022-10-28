Frozen Opens at the St. Louis Fox Next Week

Grab your kids and get ready to "Let It Go"

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge An actress dressed as Elsa from Frozen stands on a stage with ice spikes behind her.
DEEN VAN MEER
The traveling production of Frozen debuts at the Fox on Wednesday, November 2.

Anyone who's been a caretaker of children at any point since 2013 needs no introduction to the Disney movie Frozen.

But for the rest of us: The story follows two sisters who are princesses in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle. The elder sister, Elsa, has magical ice powers that are a tiny bit out of control as well as a sibling, Anna, who doesn't understand why her big sis won't relax and play with her. Things go south as Elsa is crowned queen, and she runs away. But Anna follows, determined to save the day.

You could find out how the situation resolves by clicking on the remote, but why do that when you can head to the Fabulous Fox (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111, fabulousfox.com) for a production of the Tony-nominated Frozen musical? The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, and tickets are $29 to $99.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Pray the Workday Away at This St. Louis Church-Turned-Office [PHOTOS]

Pray the Workday Away at This St. Louis Church-Turned-Office [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Blues Hockey History Chronicled in the 'Best of the Blues' Book [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Blues Hockey History Chronicled in the 'Best of the Blues' Book [PHOTOS]
St. Louis City Museum Turns 25, And It Looks Damn Good For Its Age [PHOTOS]

St. Louis City Museum Turns 25, And It Looks Damn Good For Its Age [PHOTOS]
Josh HawleyWhat could be more 2022 than the grandstanding junior senator from Missouri raising his arm with a clench-fisted salute to would-be rioters assembling outside the Capitol — only to take off running once the invaders invaded? Key to this look: a skinny suit, a smug expression, and a stack of manila folders in your hand as you run like a total chicken.

St. Louis-Specific Halloween Costumes Perfect For 2022

St. Louis-Specific Halloween Costumes Perfect For 2022

