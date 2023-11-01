Garden Glow Returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden Nov. 18

New features include a snow machine and an elevated s'mores station

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 9:03 am

click to enlarge Garden Glow at MoBOT: Every bit as cool as it looks. - Photo by Tom Incrocci
Photo by Tom Incrocci
Garden Glow at MoBOT: Every bit as cool as it looks.
Halloween is over. The days are getting shorter, and the temps have plummeted. If you feel the beginnings of seasonal sadness welling up in your soul, do not despair: Garden Glow is coming back.

That's right, the Missouri Botanical Garden's (4344 Shaw Boulevard,  missouribotanicalgarden.org) annual extravaganza of light opens in just a few short weeks. Beginning November 18, you can wander the paths of the garden as gorgeously colored lights provide a reprieve from the despair that grips the Midwest every winter.

The 11th annual event runs all the way to January 6 this year, and MoBOT is promising added attractions. That includes a S'more Shack, which will offer "elevated s'mores" (which is either the snack you've been craving or a sure sign that "elevated" cuisine has jumped the shark!).

Other new offerings include, per the Garden, a chance to dance on "interactive tile floors as they change color with movement" and "flurries from a new snow machine" at the exit through the Ottoman Garden. Also! You'll be able to spy six- to ten-foot dandelions that light up in sync to the music in the “Springtime” display — precisely the joyful sight your sun-deprived soul will be craving.

Tickets that allow you to choose the time and date are on sale now — and MoBOT strongly encourages you to book in advance because, let's face it, every single person in the St. Louis metro is also counting on Garden Glow to get them through November and December. Best act fast.

