Get Your Post-Christmas Spirit On at WonderLight at the Raceway

The season isn't over until the last light goes off on January 1

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 6:04 am

click to enlarge A single orange Christmas light.
VIA FLICKR / CLYDE MACHINE
It's not too late for some Christmas cheer.

Some people think Christmas ends at 11:59 p.m. on December 25. Those people are wrong. You can still scrounge up some Christmas cheer for the rest of the week. It's not too late! For some post-Christmas-ham merriment, why not check out WonderLight's Christmas at the World Wide Technology Raceway (700 Raceway Boulevard, Madison, Illinois)?

It runs now through Sunday, January 1, from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $100 depending on the size of your party.

