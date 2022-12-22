Get Your Post-Christmas Spirit On at WonderLight at the Raceway

Some people think Christmas ends at 11:59 p.m. on December 25. Those people are wrong. You can still scrounge up some Christmas cheer for the rest of the week. It's not too late! For some post-Christmas-ham merriment, why not check out WonderLight's Christmas at the World Wide Technology Raceway (700 Raceway Boulevard, Madison, Illinois)?



It runs now through Sunday, January 1, from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $100 depending on the size of your party.