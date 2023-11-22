Give Your Furry Friend the Royal Treatment at Ciao Chow's Paint Your Pet

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / ALAN LEVINE The finest of art, fit for framing.

What do you get the pet who has everything?



When you've already showered them with toys, and they have more bully sticks and pig ears than any dog could possibly chew, what next?



Clearly, only a portrait will do — just like 19th century European royalty, the master of your universe deserves to have their likeness captured in oils by a talented artist. There's only one problem: For all your devotion to your pet, you're a shitty painter.



Fortunately, local pet boutique Ciao Chow (1927 Marconi Avenue, 314-410-8377) is ready to help.



At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, they'll guide a class of pet lovers through Paint Your Pet, an evening devoted to, yes, pet portraits. Your $50 fee gets you access to paints and an instructor; you should come with a pre-sketched canvas.



Half the proceeds go to the All Paws Safe Haven Rescue, just like your pet would want.



