‘Glow Up Prom’ Is The Event That Welcomes Everybody

Metro Trans Umbrella Group says to wear “whatever makes you feel fancy”

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge Dress your best and boogie on down. - @patrick_q / Flickr
@patrick_q / Flickr
Dress your best and boogie on down.

There are plenty of people who missed their prom because they didn’t feel welcome. The event is usually a heteronormative affair without room for people who don’t fit the gender binary, so plenty of folks had to miss out on what should’ve been a standard high school experience.

But Metro Trans Umbrella Group’s Glow Up Prom is the event that welcomes everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re trans or gay or nonbinary or asexual or disabled, anybody is welcome at Glow Up Prom. Guests are encouraged to show up as their true selves and wear “whatever makes them feel fancy.” If you feel beautiful in it, wear it. And everybody else there will be doing the same.

Held at the Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samual Shepard Drive, AngadArtsHotel.com), the fully accessible event happens tomorrow night (February 25) and will have all gender bathrooms, a silent auction, a cash-only bar and a DJ to keep the party bumpin'.

If you want to attend but feel like your outfit options are lacking, Metro Trans Umbrella Group will have their headquarters (3133 Oregon Avenue) open from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. tomorrow evening before the prom. Drop by and they’ll dig into their vast on-site closet help you get dressed in something that makes you feel like the best version of you.

Tickets to the 18+ event are just $20, but there’s also an option to get a $100 VIP ticket that includes a private bar, seating area and more. The hotel is also offering discounted rates for those attending the event.

Visit EventBrite for more information or to grab your tickets.

