'Glow Yoga Pizza Party' Event Combines Some of the Best Things in Life

Weed + pizza + blacklights make this a pretty cool yoga class

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 2:15 pm

click to enlarge Elevate Well STL is a cannabis friendly yoga studio. - BRADEN MCMAKIN
BRADEN MCMAKIN
Elevate Well STL is a cannabis friendly yoga studio.

Yoga can be a fine time in and of itself. Bending your horrible body into whimsical shapes is apparently a health-conscious thing to do, and it can prevent said horrible body from betraying you in increasingly painful ways as the ceaseless march of time degrades your overall structural integrity.

But you know what would make it even more fun? Weed, pizza and black lights, of course. Enter the Glow Yoga Pizza Party, coming this Friday, June 30, to Elevate Well STL (3206 South Grand Boulevard), St. Louis’ premier cannabis-friendly health club.

Dubbed "Glowga," the event kicks off as you slather neon body paint on yourself before the blacklights kick on and the Glow Yoga Rave begins. After the workout, replenish those spent calories by indulging in some eats from Pizza Head and some cannabis-infused beverages from WYNK Seltzer.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own weed from home, and the party starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and include food and drink as well as mat and towel rental. Purchase them through Eventbrite.
Related
Elevate Well STL is a cannabis friendly yoga studio that welcomes all comers and also functions as a social club.

Elevate Well STL Combines Weed With Yoga: The "anti-studio" off South Grand Boulevard is the region's first canna-friendly health club



About The Author

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
