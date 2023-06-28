'Glow Yoga Pizza Party' Event Combines Some of the Best Things in Life

Yoga can be a fine time in and of itself. Bending your horrible body into whimsical shapes is apparently a health-conscious thing to do, and it can prevent said horrible body from betraying you in increasingly painful ways as the ceaseless march of time degrades your overall structural integrity.
But you know what would make it even more fun? Weed, pizza and black lights, of course. Enter the Glow Yoga Pizza Party, coming this Friday, June 30, to Elevate Well STL (3206 South Grand Boulevard), St. Louis’ premier cannabis-friendly health club.
Dubbed "Glowga," the event kicks off as you slather neon body paint on yourself before the blacklights kick on and the Glow Yoga Rave begins. After the workout, replenish those spent calories by indulging in some eats from Pizza Head and some cannabis-infused beverages from WYNK Seltzer.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own weed from home, and the party starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and include food and drink as well as mat and towel rental. Purchase them through Eventbrite.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed