Go Fund Me Set Up After Tragic Fire at Bob Kramer's Marionette Theater

The fire killed one person and destroyed a historic puppet theater

By on Sun, Jan 22, 2023 at 12:30 pm

click to enlarge Bob Kramer's Marionette theater burned down on Friday.
ROSALIND EARLY
Bob Kramer's Marionette theater burned down on Friday.

A makeshift memorial is outside of Bob Kramer's Marionettes today after a fire destroyed the theater and home on Friday. A body that has yet to be identified was found among the rubble.

The fire broke out in the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue at 7:30 p.m. and engulfed the home. More than 60 firefighters worked through the night to control the two-alarm blaze. The structure has since been knocked down.

click to enlarge Neighbors and fans have left flowers and signs at the site of the fire in support of Bob Kramer and Dug Feltch. It's feared that Kramer died in the fire.
ROSALIND EARLY
Neighbors and fans have left flowers and signs at the site of the fire in support of Bob Kramer and Dug Feltch. It's feared that Kramer died in the fire.

Bob Kramer and long-time partner Dug Feltch had operated the marionette theater for 60 years. It was one of the country's longest running puppet theaters.

Firefighters were told that there were two people in the home and they were able to rescue Feltch, who was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but the second person couldn't be reached in time, and when the building cooled down, dogs found a body in the rubble. Neighbors and others fear it is Bob Kramer.

Support is already pouring in after a Go Fund Me was set up to help the Kramer's Marionettes Disaster.

Harold Karabell, the president of the West Pine-Laclede neighborhood association set up the Go Fund Me, which has already raised more than $30,000 to help Feltch after the fire.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Read More about Rosalind Early
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Attention Book Lovers: The J's Used Book Sale Returns This Month

By Jessica Rogen

A table of books from the JCC Book Sale.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, January 20 to January 22

By Riverfront Times Staff

Lion Dance

Macbeth Opens at Winter Opera St. Louis Friday

By Sarah Fenske

Macbeth (Michael Eugene Nansel, standing left) and Lady Macbeth (Whitney Myers, seated in the foreground) set off a murder spree in Macbeth.

SIX Opens at the St. Louis Fox Theatre on Tuesday

By Benjamin Simon

Amina Faye plays Jane Seymour in SIX.

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us