Good Boys and Good Girls Run the Dogtown Doggy Dash 5K

It's a six-legged race

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 6:15 am

click to enlarge Dogs and their humans go for a run.
@fortliberty / Flickr
Run, puppies, run.

Believe it or not, September 17 means we are halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, and if you have a friend in Dogtown, they’re undoubtedly already making preparations. They — and you — can get a little parade pre-party in at the first-ever Dogtown Doggy Dash 5K, which debuts Sunday, September 17, at 9 a.m.

And no, this isn’t just a dog-themed event in Dogtown; it’s a race where your dog can run right alongside you and even compete to be the top-dog finisher. To head off the inevitable 5K question: No, four-legged runners don’t get the customary T-shirt, but their humans do, and doggie participants get both a cool bandana and an actual medal. How many puppos can say they’ve won one of those?

Full details at dogtowndoggydash.com. Registration is $40 for humans, $10 for dogs and $10 for kids doing the half-mile dog-free fun run. Worth noting: The event benefits Dogs for Our Brave, which trains service dogs for veterans in need and is located, naturally, in Dogtown.

