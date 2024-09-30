Goodnight, Aunt Maggie

The very framework of the acting world has been forever altered due to her dedication to her artistry, and now she’s gone. The world lost a giant this week when Dame Maggie Smith passed on from this plane of existence at the age of 89. Though she herself may be gone, she’s left quite the body of work that will not only endure, but be closely studied by aspiring actors, and treasured by lovers of great stories for generations.

The legendary actor began her career in 1952 on the boards of the Oxford Playhouse portraying Viola in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Just one decade later she would make her American debut on Broadway in The New Faces of ‘56. Her first Oscar was won in 1969 for her outstanding performance in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. She continued to perform on stages, and in films. She is most well-remembered for her roles as the stern but loving Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter series, and the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley in the hit BBC series Downton Abbey.

Some remember her as the terse housekeeper who wept when her sickly charge began to walk in The Secret Garden, and some remember her as the vengeful Thetis demanding a virgin sacrifice from Clash of the Titans. No matter what you remember her from, her work likely made an impact on your childhood in some form or another.

The well-studied actor was a strong advocate for young actors learning from seasoned professionals, and encouraged them to pursue study of their craft rather than attempt to capitalize on their youth. Given her sizeable collection of Oscar awards, BAFTA’s, and Tony awards; she clearly knew what she was talking about. She didn’t only encourage young actors to pursue their studies though. She put her money where her mouth was by staying involved in youth theatre programs so that she could directly support the young actors whose careers she was determined to see soar. She was a financial patron to the National Youth Theatre, and the Royal Theatre fund, guaranteeing that up-and-coming generations of actors would continue to benefit from a rich artistic education; which in turn guaranteed that the work she herself put on will carry on now that she’s no longer alive to do the performing herself.

During the filming of the Harry Potter series, Maggie Smith was not only battling fictional forces of evil; she was duking it out with cancer. After surving her battle with the disease, Maggie Smith worked to fund cancer research so that others wouldn’t suffer the way she did.

Her advocacy work was pivotal to preserving British cultural institutions— historic theaters in particular— but what is more remarkable was her private philanthropy. She was known to quietly give to causes and people she believed needed help, not wanting attention for her kind actions.

She was a mentor.

She was an icon.

She is a legend.

And she is already deeply missed by the worldwide artistic community.

Well done, Dame Maggie Smith. Rest well.