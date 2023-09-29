Grant's Farm Wants to Pay an Artist $5K For A Mural

The St. Louis County attraction is commissioning a mural to celebrate its 120th anniversary

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 9:16 am

click to enlarge Grant's Farm is located in St. Louis County. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
Grant's Farm is located in St. Louis County.
One of St. Louis' favorite free destinations is looking for an artist — and they'll pay you $5,000 if you're the one that they want.

Grant's Farm wants to commission a mural to celebrate its 120th anniversary, and the St. Louis County tourist attraction has issued a call to artists willing to design it and paint it on the walls of its tiergarten. The building is near where the trams arrive at the farm, so you'd be painting a high-visibility spot (and who wouldn't want to take their breaks surrounded by baby goats?).

Artists need to submit their plans by December 15, 2023. Mural installation would begin in April.

According to Grant's Farm's press release, "Artists are asked to submit one original concept that relates to the theme of “120 Years of Grant’s Farm. The subject matter should honor the property’s natural environment, historic architecture, its many animals, the Busch family’s German heritage, and it should evoke the four seasons. The mural must be painted on-site in a technique that is both permanent and environmentally friendly, to the degree possible."

The winner gets $5,000, and two runner-ups get $1,000 each.  See grantsfarm.com/mural for more details, or you can email [email protected].
About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
