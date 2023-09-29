Grant's Farm Wants to Pay an Artist $5K For A Mural

Grant's Farm wants to commission a mural to celebrate its 120th anniversary, and the St. Louis County tourist attraction has issued a call to artists willing to design it and paint it on the walls of its tiergarten. The building is near where the trams arrive at the farm, so you'd be painting a high-visibility spot (and who wouldn't want to take their breaks surrounded by baby goats?).
Artists need to submit their plans by December 15, 2023. Mural installation would begin in April.
According to Grant's Farm's press release, "Artists are asked to submit one original concept that relates to the theme of “120 Years of Grant’s Farm. The subject matter should honor the property’s natural environment, historic architecture, its many animals, the Busch family’s German heritage, and it should evoke the four seasons. The mural must be painted on-site in a technique that is both permanent and environmentally friendly, to the degree possible."
The winner gets $5,000, and two runner-ups get $1,000 each. See grantsfarm.com/mural for more details, or you can email [email protected].
