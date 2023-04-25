Hana Sharif Is Leaving the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

click to enlarge
Hana Sharif spent five years as artistic director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.
Hana Sharif, who shook up the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in her five years as its artistic director, is leaving for a job in D.C.
Sharif is taking a job as artistic director of Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., which puts her back in an area of the country she knows well. Before coming to St. Louis, Sharif worked in Baltimore for five years.
Sharif came to St. Louis after the retirement of longtime artistic director Steven Woolf, and quickly put her own stamp on what had been in some ways a hidebound institution. She prioritized diverse hires and plays from new voices. Under her leadership, the Rep produced world premieres including Dreaming Zenzile
(about the life of iconoclastic South African singer Miriam Makebe) and The Gradient
, which focused on sexual misconduct.
But Sharif also had a deep love of the classics, and her directorial debut at the Rep, an
adaptation of Pride & Prejudice,
was the company's highest grossing show ever.
A 2021 St. Louis Magazine profile
explored the tightrope Sharif was walking. Board president Gwen Middeke told the magazine, “Maybe not every show is appealing to every person that has been a season ticket holder, but that’s not a bad thing. If you think about what a 501c3 is, it’s for the common good" — and stressed the need “to welcome more parts of the community to the theater than just the old guard.”
In a prepared statement, Sharif said she was grateful for her time in St. Louis.
“It has been one of the great honors of my life to lead The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and to build upon the incredible legacy of artistic excellence over the last five years,” she said. “I have forged deeply meaningful friendships, collaborations, and artistic partnerships in this beautiful community, and will miss the indomitable spirit of St. Louis. This move is not a decision that I took lightly, but it is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I could not pass up.”
The Rep says that managing director Danny Williams will take the reins for now, and that a "Transition and Search Committee" will work to find and hire a new artistic director.
