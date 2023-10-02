HandleBar Hosts a Boozy Charity Event This Thursday

The event benefits the Circus Harmony Flying Children Scholarship Fund

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 9:52 am

HandleBar
Kristen Klempert
HandleBar is putting the "fun" in "fundraiser"

This week’s Harmonious Hooping Happy Hour is anything but your regular after-work alcohol-athon.

Going down at HandleBar (4127 Manchester Avenue, 314-652-2212) on Thursday, October 7, this family-friendly affair will feature circus performers from Circus Harmony putting on live demonstrations as well as leading hula-hooping workshops for kids of all ages.

Fare on offer includes pizza as well as plenty of adult beverage options, and it's all for a good cause, to boot.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids, with the money going toward the Circus Harmony Flying Children Scholarship Fund. The fun starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. More info at circusharmony.org.

Tags:

