HandleBar Hosts a Boozy Charity Event This Thursday

This week’s Harmonious Hooping Happy Hour is anything but your regular after-work alcohol-athon.
Going down at HandleBar (4127 Manchester Avenue, 314-652-2212) on Thursday, October 7, this family-friendly affair will feature circus performers from Circus Harmony putting on live demonstrations as well as leading hula-hooping workshops for kids of all ages.
Fare on offer includes pizza as well as plenty of adult beverage options, and it's all for a good cause, to boot.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids, with the money going toward the Circus Harmony Flying Children Scholarship Fund. The fun starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. More info at circusharmony.org.
GroveFest flashback:
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed