Heartbreak: Jon Hamm Won't Interview Neil Gaiman in St. Louis

Back in November, everyone who likes good books and dime pieces was excited to learn that Jon Hamm would be interviewing Neil Gaiman live and in person right here in St. Louis. Gaiman, a prolific and celebrated author, is being given the 2023 St. Louis Literary Award from the Saint Louis University Library Associates.
The event quickly sold out, but Hamm recently announced that he cannot do the interview after all because of a scheduling conflict.
Fans were excited to see the actor who plays the angel Gabriel in Good Omens (Hamm) interview the man who tailored the part just for him (Gaiman).
But fans can stop their lamentations because the interview will still take place. Edward Ibur, the executive director for the St. Louis Literary Award, will conduct the interview instead. The event, which will include the award ceremony, will take place on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. It is sold out, but virtual tickets are still available. Register here to get in on the action.
