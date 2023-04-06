STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Heartbreak: Jon Hamm Won't Interview Neil Gaiman in St. Louis

Gaiman will have to accept the St. Louis Literary Award without his other hot half

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 6:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge St. Louis native Jon Hamm won't be able to interview Neil Gaiman after all.
Left: amctv.com, Right: Ståle Grut / NRKbeta / Flickr
St. Louis native Jon Hamm won't be able to interview Neil Gaiman after all.

Back in November, everyone who likes good books and dime pieces was excited to learn that Jon Hamm would be interviewing Neil Gaiman live and in person right here in St. Louis. Gaiman, a prolific and celebrated author, is being given the 2023 St. Louis Literary Award from the Saint Louis University Library Associates.

Related
Left: Actor Jon Hamm, Right: Writer Neil Gaiman

Lock Up Your Lover: Jon Hamm to Interview Neil Gaiman in St. Louis: Mark your calendars for April 13 to catch the best book nerd duo ever


The event quickly sold out, but Hamm recently announced that he cannot do the interview after all because of a scheduling conflict.

Fans were excited to see the actor who plays the angel Gabriel in Good Omens (Hamm) interview the man who tailored the part just for him (Gaiman).

But fans can stop their lamentations because the interview will still take place. Edward Ibur, the executive director for the St. Louis Literary Award, will conduct the interview instead. The event, which will include the award ceremony, will take place on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. It is sold out, but virtual tickets are still available. Register here to get in on the action.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Epiphany Lanes To Stay Open Under New Management

By Rosalind Early

McKernan's family at Epiphany Lanes. McKernan says his wife is integral to the family operations.

Festival of Nations Returns to Tower Grove Park This August

By Rosalind Early

The Festival of Nations includes great multicultural food, vendors and performances.

St. Louis Sports Fans Are Going Shirtless at Games, and We Love It

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis Sports Fans Are Going Shirtless at Games, and We Love It

This Sexy Jesus Pageant Will Give You a Resurrection in Your Pants

By Jaime Lees

Hallelujah.

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us