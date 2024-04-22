Hi Pickle Club Plans to Bring the Pickleball Craze to Maryland Heights

  1. Arts & Culture
It’s at least the third pickleball complex to open in the St. Louis area in the past year

Apr 22, 2024 at 6:00 am
Calling all picklers: Maryland Heights is jumping on the pickleball craze with the opening of its new membership, tech-driven pickleball “wellness facility,” Hi Pickle Club (2551 Metro Boulevard, Maryland Heights). 

At Hi Pickle Club, which is projected to open this fall, picklers can enjoy the eight regulation-sized pickleball courts, players lounges and locker rooms, as well as a cross-training facility operated by HiDow, which offers electrotherapy, recovery, wellness and sports medicine.

In the last year, St. Louis has seen pickleball facilities pop up all over the area including Chicken ‘N’ Pickle (1500 South Main Street, St. Charles) and Padel + Pickleball (1220 North Price Road, Olivette). 

Chicken ‘N’ Pickle is more of an indoor/outdoor family entertainment complex, but as a membership-baesd club Padel + Pickle seems on par with the new Hi Pickle Club. Padel + Pickle boasts six European-style panoramic Mundial padel courts and eight Cushion Master II pickleball courts, a pro shop, a club bar and private locker rooms. 

Unlike Padel + Pickle, where you have to reserve a court via their website, Hi Pickle Club will allow picklers to make reservations via its app, as well as view instant replays, integration with players’ dynamic universal pickleball rankings and contactless entry to the facility. The courts and venue will be available for a range of events, classes, coaching sessions and free play to non-members when available.

A press release issued by Hi Pickle says it was designed to “set new benchmarks for surface quality, cushioning, lighting glare reduction and overall health and well-being standards.”

Who knew such a seemingly casual game could be so serious?


