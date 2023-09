click to enlarge MISSOURI HISTORICAL SOCIETY The insane story of the1904 Olympics is the stuff of legend.

The 1904 World's Fair is remembered as one of the most bizarre and racially egregious events in St. Louis' history, but even more so were the Olympic games that occurred alongside the fair on what's now Washington University's campus.Anyone from professional athletes to the "natives" corralled in so-called villages for fairgoers to marvel at could participate in the games, and despite all the craziness that followed — as well as the Olympics' general disorganization — the story of how St. Louis scored the first Olympics held on U.S. soil is the stuff of legend.Join author Michael Loynd at Missouri History Museum's Lee Auditorium (5700 Lindell, 314-746-4599) on Tuesday, September 26, to learn all about it.Loynd, chairman of the St. Louis Olympic Committee, will detail all that led up to St. Louis winning the Olympics from Chicago.The show starts at 11 a.m. and attendance is free. For more information, visit mohistory.org