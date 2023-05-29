Hit Play The Brass Menagerie Will Show Twice at the Fox This Week

No, not The Glass Menagerie, though the Wingfields will make an appearance

By on Mon, May 29, 2023 at 6:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Amy Jo Jackson stars in the show, which was the winner of a 2022 Bistro Award. - SCREENSHOT
SCREENSHOT
Amy Jo Jackson stars in the show, which was the winner of a 2022 Bistro Award.
Tennessee Williams may not have loved St. Louis, but this city definitely loves him.

For definitive proof of the Lou's unrequited feelings for the playwright, look no further than the excited crowds at The Brass Menagerie, a show running this week at the Fox Theater's Curtain Call Lounge (521 North Grand Boulevard, 314-657-5070).

Now, we know what you’re thinking, but you might need to take a second glance at the show's title. This isn't the famed playwright’s depressing-as-hell story set in St. Louis in the 1930s, although the Wingfields will be making an appearance. Instead of a study in disappointment, The Brass Menagerie features the women of Tennessee Williams' best-known plays singing about their stories.

The "ridiculous lark of a concert,” as it's been dubbed in promotional material, will have Blanche DuBois (A Streetcar Named Desire) and Maggie the Cat (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) belting out their tales to the tunes of popular classics. The production no doubt rewards knowing a little bit about Williams' works, but such knowledge isn't required to have a good time.

The show runs this Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50. More info at twstl.org/tickets.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Fox Theatre Ownership Dispute Is Settled

By Jessica Rogen

The Fox Theatre.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, May 25 to 28

By Riverfront Times Staff

City Museum kicks off its City Nights series this sunday.

Whitaker Music Festival Returns to the Botanical Garden on Wednesday

By Sarah Fenske

Blues phenom Lady J. Huston will perform at Wednesday's kickoff event.

Treemonisha Honors Scott Joplin’s Genius With a Reimagined Opera

By Tina Farmer

Scene from Treemonisha

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us