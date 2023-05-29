Hit Play The Brass Menagerie Will Show Twice at the Fox This Week

click to enlarge
Amy Jo Jackson stars in the show, which was the winner of a 2022 Bistro Award.
Tennessee Williams may not have loved St. Louis, but this city definitely loves him.
For definitive proof of the Lou's unrequited feelings for the playwright, look no further than the excited crowds at The Brass Menagerie
, a show running this week at the Fox Theater's Curtain Call Lounge (521 North Grand Boulevard, 314-657-5070).
Now, we know what you’re thinking, but you might need to take a second glance at the show's title. This isn't the famed playwright’s depressing-as-hell story set in St. Louis in the 1930s, although the Wingfields will be making an appearance. Instead of a study in disappointment, The Brass Menagerie
features the women of Tennessee Williams' best-known plays singing about their stories.
The "ridiculous lark of a concert,” as it's been dubbed in promotional material, will have Blanche DuBois (A Streetcar Named Desire
) and Maggie the Cat (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
) belting out their tales to the tunes of popular classics. The production no doubt rewards knowing a little bit about Williams' works, but such knowledge isn't required to have a good time.
The show runs this Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50. More info at twstl.org/tickets
.
