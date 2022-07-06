Instagram Famous Sunflower Field Blooms in St. Louis

No filter necessary for this news: The Instagram-worthy sunflower field at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area (801 Strodtman Road)
is in bloom.
The yearly blossoming of the sunflowers allows you to grab your friends and snag the perfect 'gram photo, but it’s also a chance to take in the beauty of nature. The Missouri Department of Conservation staggered the planting of the sunflowers to keep them in bloom from early July to mid-August depending on the weather; they also planted extra so the flowers will be more visible. Visitors can’t pick the sunflowers, though.
Sunflowers are planted by the department for mourning dove hunting season in September; the large seeds from the flower entice the birds, while the stalks can provide cover for the birds from hunters.
Those closer to St. Charles who want in on the Instagram action can visit the Weldon Springs Conservation Area (6990 S Missouri 94, St. Charles)
later this month to see its sunflowers bloom, per the Missouri Department of Conservation
.
Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is open 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes before sunset. Bring your own flowy dress, floppy hat, camera and poses.