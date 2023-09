click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / SPITALFIELDS_E1 Even if you have two left feet, STL Swing can show you the way.

If you've dreamed of learning how to swing dance, or just getting better at it, STL Swing has you covered.Show up at the Link Auditorium (4504 Westminster Place, 314-813-0009) at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 11, for a short introductory lesson. Then, from 7 to 9 p.m., the band STL Swing Harmonists plays — and we should note this is a group with but one stated purpose: "To make your dancing feel better and easier."If they succeed in their mission and you're still jump jive an' wailin' at the end of their set, a DJ will keep things hopping until 10:30 p.m.It's probably a peppier Monday than you're used to — but isn't that a good thing?You can purchase your $15 ticket at the door or online at stlswing.dance/swing-dance-events . No partner necessary.