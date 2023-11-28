Jay Farrar Will Be a Vendor at Cherokee Street's Print Bazaar This Year

The Son Volt frontman is offering band posters from his personal collection

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 10:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jay Farrar on stage.
JO DUNCAN
Jay Farrar is a rock star and a poster collector, too.
This Saturday, you can find more than 170 artists selling their work at Cherokee Street's beloved annual Print Bazaar. But only one is an artist better known for topping the charts than illustrating them.

Jay Farrar, front man for the band Son Volt and the late, great Uncle Tupelo, confirms that he'll be on-site selling posters. Farrar has been collecting Son Volt posters for the last 25 years — and is now offering goodies from his personal collection.

"After each tour the van or bus gets unloaded, and these commissioned show posters accumulated over time," he says. "Though the medium I chose was music, at the end of the day music and poster art are symbiotic." His favorite poster on offer this weekend? A Son Volt poster from a San Francisco show that incorporates a Tilt-a-Whirl at night, which, he notes, "is a good representation of a rock show experience!"

Farrar is no stranger to Cherokee Street — in addition to playing the Lo-Fi Cherokee festival one year, he says he's previously bought prints at the Print Bazaar and Son Volt's track "Cherokee St." honors the district.

"Cherokee Street is emblematic of what’s great about STL — it’s vibrant and eclectic," he says.

Now, even beyond the presence of an (actual) rock star, this is expected to be the biggest Print Bazaar yet. Booths will cover a full mile of Cherokee Street, with 50 different storefronts hosting booths, including two "market hubs": the Swade Hub at the Golden Record (2720 Cherokee Street), featuring more than 30 artists on two floors, and the Pulitzer Hub at Bomb Door (3346 Texas Avenue). It's Bomb Door where you'll be able to find Farrar.

The day runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but if you can't make it, never fear. Emily Thenhaus, executive director of the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District, says, "We've created an artist preview page where prospective attendees can scout the participating artists they'd most like to shop from and where they'll be, and that page will also be up through the end of the year for folks that can't make the event but want to support local artists and shop from them online."

But hey, doesn't a one-mile street party sound a whole lot more fun? And if you're looking for another reason to show up IRL, reliable sources tell us this Saturday is also the Cherokee Antique Row Cookie Spree, which sounds very tasty indeed.

Related
Son Volt

New Son Volt Track "Cherokee St." Honors St. Louis' Coolest Street


Slideshow

Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Showcases St. Louis Talent [PHOTOS]

Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Showcases St. Louis Talent [PHOTOS]
27 slides
Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Showcases St. Louis Talent [PHOTOS] Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Showcases St. Louis Talent [PHOTOS] Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Showcases St. Louis Talent [PHOTOS] Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Showcases St. Louis Talent [PHOTOS] Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Showcases St. Louis Talent [PHOTOS] Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Showcases St. Louis Talent [PHOTOS]
Click to View 27 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Artist Elena Jenkins Brings a Nurse’s Perspective to Portraits

By Jessica Rogen

Elena Jenkins' "They May Tame The Flesh, But They May Not Tame The Spirit: We Will Not Be Silent."

How a Jamestown Mall Sculpture Was Saved from the Wrecking Ball

By Shannon Howard

The concrete “swirl” sculpture was defaced and nearly destroyed — but some people were determined to save it.

Q Brothers Christmas Carol Remixes Dickens With Hip Hop

By Tina Farmer

Garrett Young, Victor Musoni, Mo Shipley, Maya Vinice Prentiss and Mel Bady in Q Brothers Christmas Carol.

Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights Kicks Off This Saturday

By Sarah Fenske

The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Soulard will be lit.

Also in Arts & Culture

Q Brothers Christmas Carol Remixes Dickens With Hip Hop

By Tina Farmer

Garrett Young, Victor Musoni, Mo Shipley, Maya Vinice Prentiss and Mel Bady in Q Brothers Christmas Carol.

The Tina Turner Musical Reminds Us Why She's '(Simply) The Best'

By Tina Farmer

Ari Groover is one of two performers who plays Tina Turner.

Tesseract Theatre's The Mad Ones Gives Beautiful Life to a Coming-of-Age Tale

By Tina Farmer

From left: Melissa Felps as Sam and Grace Langford as Kelly in The Mad Ones.

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us