Jay Farrar Will Be a Vendor at Cherokee Street's Print Bazaar This Year

Jay Farrar, front man for the band Son Volt and the late, great Uncle Tupelo, confirms that he'll be on-site selling posters. Farrar has been collecting Son Volt posters for the last 25 years — and is now offering goodies from his personal collection.
"After each tour the van or bus gets unloaded, and these commissioned show posters accumulated over time," he says. "Though the medium I chose was music, at the end of the day music and poster art are symbiotic." His favorite poster on offer this weekend? A Son Volt poster from a San Francisco show that incorporates a Tilt-a-Whirl at night, which, he notes, "is a good representation of a rock show experience!"
Farrar is no stranger to Cherokee Street — in addition to playing the Lo-Fi Cherokee festival one year, he says he's previously bought prints at the Print Bazaar and Son Volt's track "Cherokee St." honors the district.
"Cherokee Street is emblematic of what’s great about STL — it’s vibrant and eclectic," he says.
Now, even beyond the presence of an (actual) rock star, this is expected to be the biggest Print Bazaar yet. Booths will cover a full mile of Cherokee Street, with 50 different storefronts hosting booths, including two "market hubs": the Swade Hub at the Golden Record (2720 Cherokee Street), featuring more than 30 artists on two floors, and the Pulitzer Hub at Bomb Door (3346 Texas Avenue). It's Bomb Door where you'll be able to find Farrar.
The day runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but if you can't make it, never fear. Emily Thenhaus, executive director of the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District, says, "We've created an artist preview page where prospective attendees can scout the participating artists they'd most like to shop from and where they'll be, and that page will also be up through the end of the year for folks that can't make the event but want to support local artists and shop from them online."
But hey, doesn't a one-mile street party sound a whole lot more fun? And if you're looking for another reason to show up IRL, reliable sources tell us this Saturday is also the Cherokee Antique Row Cookie Spree, which sounds very tasty indeed.
