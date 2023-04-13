CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Jayson Tatum To Release 'St. Louis' Jordans With Nike

The shoes will feature a fleur-de-lis to rep the NBA star's hometown

By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023

St. Louis native and Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum is paying tribute to his hometown in his newest sneaker release: the Jordan Tatum 1.

The timing for the shoes, which are made by the Jordan Brand, couldn't be better as Tatum co-leads the Celtics into the NBA playoffs with teammate Jaylen Brown. The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks in Boston on April 15, the same day his St. Louis Jordan drops.

The Jordan Tatum 1 is the NBA stars first signature shoe, and it comes in four colorways, one of which, Zoo, is already available in stores.

Zoo is black and red and is named as such because it is Tatum's son Deuce's favorite place to go. That one came out April 7, and the next colorway will be St. Louis. The shoe celebrates Tatum's hometown and features a fleur de lys on the back and on the insole and a white, red and blue colorway modeled after retro Cardinals uniforms. Underneath the tongue is a tribute to Archer Avenue, the street where it all began for Tatum.

His new shoe also has three other colorways: Barbershop, which reflects Tatum's "unwavering confidence" when he gets a haircut, and Pink Lemonade, named after one of Tatum's favorite drinks. The latter is, predictably, pink and yellow, while the Barbershop colorway is gray and black.

The shoes come in family sizes and cost $120. You can request to get notified when the shoes are available on Nike's website.

Rosalind Early

