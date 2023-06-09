Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan Will Perform at Enterprise Center This Fall

The world's smuggest comedian teams up with the world's palest for a night of laughs

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 10:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan will be stopping by the Enterprise Center on their four-arena tour.
MARK SELIGER
Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan will be stopping by the Enterprise Center on their four-arena tour.
If you want to spend an evening laughing a relatable insights into daily life, then get your tickets for Saturday, November 11, when Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan will be hitting the Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400, enterprisecenter.com).

Both known for clean comedy, Jerry Seinfeld had the hit show Seinfeld in the 1990s (it was kind of popular) and the Netflix show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Jim Gaffigan is primarily known for his routines about food, including the hysterical Hot Pockets bit. He also created and starred in the Jim Gaffigan Show, and often makes jokes about his large family, being Catholic, and being pale.

Related
Jim Gaffigan, shown here appreciating the nirvana of the T-Rav.

VIDEO: Toasted Ravs Baffle, Enchant Comedian Jim Gaffigan


According to Seinfeld, the two met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and "have been talking about doing this for years. We finally made the schedules work out. Can't wait."

"I'm so excited to help out this unknown up and coming comedian who many may have never heard of," Gaffigan added. "I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows."

The two comedians are only visiting four arenas on this tour: San Fransisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and St. Louis. Maybe they're testing the waters to see if they get along. The show starts at 7:30, and tickets are $32 to $496. The tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Related
SZA wore a Blues jersey on the cover of her latest album.

SZA Is Coming to St. Louis After All: She'll stop by Enterprise Center this fall

Related
The Waco Brothers.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week June 8 to 14: Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Comedian Matt Rife Is Bringing His 'ProbleMATTic World Tour' to Stifel Theatre

By Jaime Lees

Comedian Matt Rife Is Bringing His 'ProbleMATTic World Tour' to Stifel Theatre

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, June 8 to 11

By Riverfront Times Staff

The Jefferson County Rodeo is worth the drive.

Twelfth Night Sparkles With Shakespearean Wit and Latin Rhythms

By Tina Farmer

Viola, disguised as Cesario and played by Gabriela Saker, (right) attempts to woo Olivia (Jasmine Cheri Rush) on behalf of Duke Orsino.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Will Kick Off the Muny's 105th Season

By Riverfront Times Staff

Sara Sheperd stars as Carole King in the jukebox musical.

Also in Arts & Culture

Così Fan Tutte Is Fantastic, Flirtatious Comic Opera Fun

By Tina Farmer

Fiordiligi (Murella Parton) and Dorabella (Megan Moore) in Mozart's Così fan tutte.

Twelfth Night Sparkles With Shakespearean Wit and Latin Rhythms

By Tina Farmer

Viola, disguised as Cesario and played by Gabriela Saker, (right) attempts to woo Olivia (Jasmine Cheri Rush) on behalf of Duke Orsino.

Clash of the Titans Parody Piles on the Laughs

By Tina Farmer

Clash of the Titans is now playing at the Westport Plaza.

Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ Tosca Is Thrillingly Good

By Sarah Fenske

Katie Van Kooten (right) endures a Me Too moment from the wicked police chief Scarpia (Hunter Enoch) in Opera Theatre's vital new production of Tosca.

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us