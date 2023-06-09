Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan Will Perform at Enterprise Center This Fall

Both known for clean comedy, Jerry Seinfeld had the hit show Seinfeld in the 1990s (it was kind of popular) and the Netflix show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Jim Gaffigan is primarily known for his routines about food, including the hysterical Hot Pockets bit. He also created and starred in the Jim Gaffigan Show, and often makes jokes about his large family, being Catholic, and being pale.
According to Seinfeld, the two met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and "have been talking about doing this for years. We finally made the schedules work out. Can't wait."
"I'm so excited to help out this unknown up and coming comedian who many may have never heard of," Gaffigan added. "I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows."
The two comedians are only visiting four arenas on this tour: San Fransisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and St. Louis. Maybe they're testing the waters to see if they get along. The show starts at 7:30, and tickets are $32 to $496. The tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
