John Cusack, Your Imaginary Boyfriend, Is Coming to St. Louis

click to enlarge
Greg Williams
We hope he shows up wearing Lloyd Dobler's Clash t-shirt.
He's spent years as your imaginary boyfriend, and now, John Cusack is coming to St. Louis to charm you in person.
Cusack is hosting a screening of his classic movie “Say Anything” at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, stifeltheatre.com)
on October 28.
His character in Say Anything
, Lloyd Dobler, famously doesn’t want to “sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or processed, or process anything sold, bought, or processed, or repair anything sold, bought, or processed.” Cusack probably doesn’t want to do any of that, either. He likely just wants you to come and enjoy the movie and the Q&A following the screening.
Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. There’s a venue presale and a Live Nation presale, too, and both happen this Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. There’s also a VIP Package presale available.
Ticket prices range from $26.50 to $147.00. Visit the Ticketmaster event page
for more information.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter