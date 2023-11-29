John Goodman to Drop in to Save the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Next Month

That such a prominent theater company could be in such dire straights was almost inconceivable. Yet, even on the day of the announcement, there were signs that the theater's supporters would rally around the Rep. Managing Director Danny Williams was optimistic when speaking to the RFT about what would need to happen.
And now John Freaking Goodman is dropping in to try and save the theater. He's coming to town for Rally for The Rep: A Holiday Benefit Experience on Sunday, December 17, where he'll be on stage sharing "insights, anecdotes, and a special holiday treat."
The Lovettes, a Chicago-based girl trio inspired by similar groups of the '40s, '50s and '60s, will join Goodman and a few other guests for the rally. Proceeds from event tickets will go toward that $2.5 million hole and the Rally for the Rep campaign.
Goodman, who was born and raised in Affton and attended Southwest Missouri State, has long been a fan of the Rep. In fact, he reportedly told FOX 2 in 2017 that he'd failed to get the part at a long-ago audition at the Rep and performing there would be "a bucket list thing." We're glad that fulfilling that life-long dream will align so nicely with helping to save the St. Louis institution.
And Goodman's participation is not the only good news from the Rep this week. Yesterday, the theater let it be known on Facebook that it had made its Giving Tuesday goal of $25,000, which was matched by an anonymous donor.
"We are beyond grateful to be an institution that has been at the forefront of arts and culture in Missouri for over 50 years, and are excited to continue our legacy of world-class theatre for a world-class audience," it wrote.
Catch John Goodman at the Loretto-Hilton Center (130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves) at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 17. Tickets are $50 to $500. For more information and to purchase, go to repstl.org.
