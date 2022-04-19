Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Jurassic World Live Coming to St. Louis' Enterprise Center This Year

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 2:19 pm

click to enlarge The dinosaurs are coming, the dinosaurs are coming! - COURTESY JURASSIC WORLD LIVE
Courtesy Jurassic World Live
The dinosaurs are coming, the dinosaurs are coming!

Hold onto your butts, St. Louis, because Jurassic World Live is coming to town.

The show is scheduled to hit Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, enterprisecenter.com, 314-622-5400) on December 16 and stay in town until December 18. Jurassic World Live features 24 film-accurate dinosaurs, such as the velociraptor Blue and the almighty tyrannosaurus rex that is more than 40 feet in length.
click to enlarge The T. rex will also be part of the show. - COURTESY JURASSIC WORLD LIVE
Courtesy Jurassic World Live
The T. rex will also be part of the show.

The dinosaurs will be operated by animatronics as performers take the stage alongside the fearsome creatures.

And if you've already seen Jurassic World, no worries, you won’t see the same thing twice: While the show features the movie’s score, dinosaurs and scenery from the island, there will be original stunts and a new storyline to follow.

Tickets begin at $20 and go on sale through Ticketmaster to the general public on April 26. However, fans can sign up for an exclusive code to get preferred access and buy pre-sale tickets beginning today, April 19. Show times are 7 p.m. on April 26; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. on April 17; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 18.

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
