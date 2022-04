Jurassic World Live Coming to St. Louis' Enterprise Center This Year

click to enlarge Courtesy Jurassic World Live The dinosaurs are coming, the dinosaurs are coming!

click to enlarge Courtesy Jurassic World Live The T. rex will also be part of the show.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

Hold onto your butts, St. Louis, becauseis coming to town.The show is scheduled to hiton December 16 and stay in town until December 18.features 24 film-accurate dinosaurs, such as the velociraptor Blue and the almighty tyrannosaurus rex that is more than 40 feet in length.The dinosaurs will be operated by animatronics as performers take the stage alongside the fearsome creatures.And if you've already seenno worries, you won’t see the same thing twice: While the show features the movie’s score, dinosaurs and scenery from the island, there will be original stunts and a new storyline to follow.Tickets begin at $20 and go on sale through Ticketmaster to the general public on April 26. However, fans can sign up for an exclusive code to get preferred access and buy pre-sale tickets beginning today, April 19. Show times are 7 p.m. on April 26; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. on April 17; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 18.