Kirkwood Aquatic Center Hosting Dog Pool Party for Charity

The afternoon in the pool also raises money to help stop animal abuse

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 6:03 am

click to enlarge Doggies love a swim.
@nick_lee / Flickr
Doggies love a swim.


It’s almost your dog’s favorite day of the year — the day when the pooches are finally allowed to splash around in the people pool.

At the very end of the swim season, many community pools across the country open up and allow dogs to come in and have one fantastic swim day. These special days not only give your four-legged friend a chance to frolic in a big ol’ fancy puddle, they’re often turned into events to help support canine-related charities.

This year the Kirkwood Aquatic Center (111 South Geyer Road, 314-984-6971) is opening up to the doggos for a couple of hours and the event will raise money for Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation. The organization aims to protect, advocate and legislate to help stop the cycle of neglect and abuse faced by animals in Missouri.

On Tuesday, September 6, you and your pup can swim to help the cause. From 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. the pool will become a dog heaven where your furry companion can have a swim party with all of their best buddies. Tickets are just $10 for one dog plus one human companion. And if you’d like to bring in another human companion, it will cost an additional $5.

For more information on the Pool Paws For Humane Laws swim party, visit the Facebook event page.

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
