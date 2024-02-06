KMoney the Poet Celebrates New Book with Live Poetry Event on Sunday

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO February brings two opportunities for St. Louisans to see KMoney the Poet shine in her hometown.

We have but one question for you, people of St. Louis: Y'all ready for KMoney the Poet?



The St. Louisan born Kristen Elizabeth Harris is the featured author for Poetry for Personal Power’s book share event on Sunday, February 11, at the 14th Street Artist Gallery (2701 North 14th Street). During the event, which runs from 3 to 5 p.m., Harris will read from her recently released poetry book Y’all Not Ready for That Conversation — a collection of works ranging from brand poems, awareness poems, battle poems, love poems and custom pieces that is now available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

It's hardly the first we've heard from Harris. In fact, she collaborated with the Riverfront Times in 2022 to create the Art A’Fair Poetry Exhibition and with the Luminary in 2023 for its TIMELESS exhibition. She was also one of the first live poets to perform on Fox 2 News and the Beat (100.3 FM KATZ).



Additionally, Harris was voted St. Louis’ Best Poet at the 2022 STL Awards and was honored as a 2022 St. Louis American Salute to Young Leaders award recipient and a 2023 Black Girls Who Rock honoree. Her work focuses on increasing representation, giving a voice to the voiceless, providing a platform for marginalized groups and empowering youth.

If you can't make next week's event, fret not: Harris will also be coordinating a poetry event in honor of Black History Month on Tuesday, February 27 at Harris-Stowe State University (3026 Laclede Avenue) in the Henry Givens Jr. Administration Building’s DJW Auditorium from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



