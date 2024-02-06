KMoney the Poet Celebrates New Book with Live Poetry Event on Sunday

Y’all Not Ready for That Conversation is now available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 9:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge February brings two opportunities for St. Louisans to see KMoney the Poet shine in her hometown. - COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO
February brings two opportunities for St. Louisans to see KMoney the Poet shine in her hometown.

We have but one question for you, people of St. Louis: Y'all ready for KMoney the Poet?

The St. Louisan born Kristen Elizabeth Harris is the featured author for Poetry for Personal Power’s book share event on Sunday, February 11, at the 14th Street Artist Gallery (2701 North 14th Street). During the event, which runs from 3 to 5 p.m., Harris will read from her recently released poetry book Y’all Not Ready for That Conversation — a collection of works ranging from brand poems, awareness poems, battle poems, love poems and custom pieces that is now available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

It's hardly the first we've heard from Harris. In fact, she collaborated with the Riverfront Times in 2022 to create the Art A’Fair Poetry Exhibition and with the Luminary in 2023 for its TIMELESS exhibition. She was also one of the first live poets to perform on Fox 2 News and the Beat (100.3 FM KATZ).

Additionally, Harris was voted St. Louis’ Best Poet at the 2022 STL Awards and was honored as a 2022 St. Louis American Salute to Young Leaders award recipient and a 2023 Black Girls Who Rock honoree. Her work focuses on increasing representation, giving a voice to the voiceless, providing a platform for marginalized groups and empowering youth.

If you can't make next week's event, fret not: Harris will also be coordinating a poetry event in honor of Black History Month on Tuesday, February 27 at Harris-Stowe State University (3026 Laclede Avenue) in the Henry Givens Jr. Administration Building’s DJW Auditorium from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on Harris, visit her website.

Email the author at [email protected]
Related
Kristen Elizabeth, a.k.a. K Money the Poet, performs as part of the Art A'Fair Poetry Exhibition tonight at the Luminary.

Kristen Elizabeth Writes Her Own Future as K Money the Poet

Related
Jonnie The Gracious is one of many artists who have their artwork on display at the City Museum for the "Blessed by the Ancestors" exhibit.

City Museum Highlights Black St. Louis Artists in Blessed by the Ancestors: The art exhibit Blessed by the Ancestors was created by local black artists to celebrate their heritage

Related
José Luis Vargas's mural "I am not a rumor" (left), 2022 UMSL Mural Class's "Mutual Dreaming" (middle), and Simiya Sudduth's "From Infinity to Infinity" (right).

St. Louis Will Get 28 New Murals From Local Artists This Summer: A partnership between the city and the Regional Arts Commission will commission two new murals per ward

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Will Get 28 New Murals From Local Artists This Summer

By Paula Tredway

José Luis Vargas's mural "I am not a rumor" (left), 2022 UMSL Mural Class's "Mutual Dreaming" (middle), and Simiya Sudduth's "From Infinity to Infinity" (right).

City Museum Highlights Black St. Louis Artists in Blessed by the Ancestors

By Paula Tredway

Jonnie The Gracious is one of many artists who have their artwork on display at the City Museum for the "Blessed by the Ancestors" exhibit.

Andoe's Society: The Bead Barons of Soulard’s Sequin Circuit

By Chris Andoe

Auntie M., a.k.a. Matthew Traeger, with some of his custom bead creations.

Museum of Illusions Eyes City Foundry STL Location

By Kallie Cox

The infinity room at the Museum of Illusion.

Also in Arts & Culture

Funny Girl and Jagged Little Pill Keep the Fabulous Fox Aroar

By Tina Farmer

From left: Jackson Grove, Katrina McCrimmons and Rodney Thompson in Funny Girl.

The Black Rep's Hold On! Brings the Struggle for Voting Rights to Life

By Tina Farmer

Hold On! tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, and the contributions of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us