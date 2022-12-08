Knit for Eight Hours Straight at Craft Alliance’s Knit-Along

click to enlarge
The scarves, hats and blankets will be donated to the Covenant House.
At the Craft Alliance, it will be knitting time, for eight hours straight during the Knit-Along. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Craft Alliance
(5080 Delmar Boulevard, 314-725-1177, craftalliance.org), everyone is invited to knit.
Longtime knitters and beginners are both welcome. So are those who want to knit a full hat, or complete a partially finished scarf, along with those who want to make a blanket. The creations are donated to the Covenant House, which provides programming and shelter for teens without a home.
Tickets are free. Through Friday, December 16, the Craft Alliance will also be collecting craft items to donate to the Covenant House.
