Knit for Eight Hours Straight at Craft Alliance’s Knit-Along

click to enlarge Via Zulema Ortega / FLICKR The scarves, hats and blankets will be donated to the Covenant House.

At the Craft Alliance, it will be knitting time, for eight hours straight during the Knit-Along. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at(5080 Delmar Boulevard, 314-725-1177, craftalliance.org), everyone is invited to knit.Longtime knitters and beginners are both welcome. So are those who want to knit a full hat, or complete a partially finished scarf, along with those who want to make a blanket. The creations are donated to the Covenant House, which provides programming and shelter for teens without a home.Tickets are free. Through Friday, December 16, the Craft Alliance will also be collecting craft items to donate to the Covenant House.