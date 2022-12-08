Knit for Eight Hours Straight at Craft Alliance’s Knit-Along

Beginners and longtime yarnsmiths are all welcome

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 11:20 am

click to enlarge Close-up shot of knitting.
Via Zulema Ortega / FLICKR
The scarves, hats and blankets will be donated to the Covenant House.

At the Craft Alliance, it will be knitting time, for eight hours straight during the Knit-Along. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Craft Alliance (5080 Delmar Boulevard, 314-725-1177, craftalliance.org), everyone is invited to knit.

Longtime knitters and beginners are both welcome. So are those who want to knit a full hat, or complete a partially finished scarf, along with those who want to make a blanket. The creations are donated to the Covenant House, which provides programming and shelter for teens without a home.

Tickets are free. Through Friday, December 16, the Craft Alliance will also be collecting craft items to donate to the Covenant House.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Benjamin Simon

Read More about Benjamin Simon
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

5 Can’t Miss St. Louis Exhibits to Visit This December

By Jessica Rogen, Kasey Noss and Rosalind Early

Visitors enjoy a late night event at Saint Louis Art Museum.

In The Christians, a Faith-Shaking Revelation Creates Compelling Theater

By Tina Farmer

Pastor Paul (Joel Moses) delivers his message to the congregation as his wife Elizabeth (Rachel Hanks), Elder Jay (Michael Byrd), Associate Pastor Joshua (Joseph Garner) and sister Jenny (Chrissie Watkins) listen in.

It's 'FBye' to Nikki Glaser's 'FBoy Island,' and We're Bummed

By Sarah Fenske

Nikki Glaser, the thinking man's Chris Harrison.

Review: Jerry’s Girls Is a Musical Treat With Heart and Humor

By Tina Farmer

From left: Kelsey Bearman, Lisa Rosenstock, Greta Rosenstock, Molly Burris and Christina Rios in Jerry's Girls.

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us