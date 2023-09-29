Left Bank Books to Host Conversation With Author Laura Meckler on Monday

She'll discuss her new book Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 1:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Laura Meckler will discuss the book with Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan. - VIA LEFT BANK BOOKS
VIA LEFT BANK BOOKS
Laura Meckler will discuss the book with Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan.

Shaker Heights is kind of like Cleveland's version of University City — an inner-ring suburb with lovely older homes that's both affluent and not affluent, depending on the block, and full of both good intentions and realities that don't always live up to them.

And even if you've already read Celeste Ng's excellent fiction set there, you'd be wise to get Laura Meckler's new nonfiction book Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity.

It asks one of the more important questions of our time: "Can a group of well-intentioned people fulfill the promise of racial integration in America?"

Meckler will be at Left Bank Books (399 North Euclid Avenue, 314-367-6731) on Monday, October 2, and will discuss the book with St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan, whose work makes clear she knows exactly what the "well-intentioned people" of Shaker Heights are up against.

The conversation begins at 7 p.m., and Meckler will sign books after. More details at left-bank.com/event.

Related
2 Can't-Miss Events in St. Louis This Weekend, September 29 to October 1

2 Can't-Miss Events in St. Louis This Weekend, September 29 to October 1: The Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy Marathon hits the Hi-Pointe and zombies invade Lemp Mansion

Related
Royale patio

Recently Fired KDHX DJs to Host a Music Marathon at the Royale This Saturday: Can't stop, won't stop

Related
There is a non-zero chance that this is what the Factory will actually look like during the show.

Eric Andre to Bring His Explosive Stand-Up Comedy to the Factory Wednesday: What kind of antics the unpredictable comedian will get up to is anyone's guess


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cori Stewart Is Counting Down Her Final Shows as a St. Louis Comedian

By Thomas Crone

Cori Stewart is a lawyer by day and a comedian by night.

New Kemper Museum Show Blurs Boundaries — In Multiple Ways

By Kasey Noss

Artist Adam Pendleton explores what it means for art to be abstract.

The Route 66 UFO Festival Will Be Fun for All Beings

By Jaime Lees

Alien.

2 Can't-Miss Events in St. Louis This Weekend, September 29 to October 1

By Riverfront Times Staff

2 Can't-Miss Events in St. Louis This Weekend, September 29 to October 1

Also in Arts & Culture

Now Playing: Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams Delight in St. Louis

By Tina Farmer

Jack Kalan (center) as Hal and the cast of "The Game's Afoot" and the cast of "The Game's Afoot.

The Rep's The Lehman Trilogy Is a Truly Remarkable Production

By Tina Farmer

The Rep's production of The Lehman Trilogy.

Tennessee Williams Festival Kicks Off With a Riveting ‘Suddenly Last Summer'

By Sarah Fenske

Dr. Sugar (Bradley Tejeda, standing left), Catherine (Naima Randolph, seated center) and Violet (Lisa Tejero, seated right) grapple with ugly truths in "Suddenly Last Summer."

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us