Left Bank Books to Host Conversation With Author Laura Meckler on Monday

click to enlarge VIA LEFT BANK BOOKS Laura Meckler will discuss the book with Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan.

Shaker Heights is kind of like Cleveland's version of University City — an inner-ring suburb with lovely older homes that's both affluent and not affluent, depending on the block, and full of both good intentions and realities that don't always live up to them.



And even if you've already read Celeste Ng's excellent fiction set there, you'd be wise to get Laura Meckler's new nonfiction book Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity.



It asks one of the more important questions of our time: "Can a group of well-intentioned people fulfill the promise of racial integration in America?"



Meckler will be at Left Bank Books (399 North Euclid Avenue, 314-367-6731) on Monday, October 2, and will discuss the book with St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan, whose work makes clear she knows exactly what the "well-intentioned people" of Shaker Heights are up against.



The conversation begins at 7 p.m., and Meckler will sign books after. More details at left-bank.com/event.