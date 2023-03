Legendary Toasted Ravioli Hat Will Be On Sale Soon, Creator Says

click to enlarge Courtesy Laynee Knipmeyer T-Rav man caught the attention of St. Louis when he popped up on our screens during the CITY SC game.

Laynee Knipmeyer has created what may become the St. Louis answer to the Green Bay Packers' famous Cheeseheads. You know, those enormous cheese block hats that everybody wears in Wisconsin? Yeah, St. Louis does it better (of course).In a brief clip captured during the St. Louis CITY SC game on Saturday, Knipmeyer's partner Nick was shown wearing the toasted ravioli hat, and St. Louis went wild for it.Knipmeyer, it turns out, made the t-rav hat, and she's hearing from plenty of people who want one of their own. A modified version of her creation will be priced and available on her website shortly. When? All she'll say is "soon."Until the day comes, we asked Knipmeyer to give us the backstory on T-Rav Man's newfound fame.My partner Nick came up with the idea for the hat. He loves St. Louis soccer and wanted to show up in a big way at the games to support the city. We recognized the toasted ravioli as a St Louis staple and wanted to bring a bit of flavor to the games.It feels wonderful to feel the love and support from St. Louisans when we were just creating something goofy to have fun. We love that the city loves t-ravs as much as we do!Nick had the idea before the season started and had so much fun at the first game, we knew it had to be turned into a reality. He's a season ticket holder and will be at every home game.You can follow our journey on social media, @travmanstl on IG and Twitter.I designed it on my iPad by drawing on top of photos of his head, then headed to the nearest craft store to pick up materials. After yards of fabric, some elastic, paint, a cut-up hat, and a few tears, T-Rav Man was born.