Legendary Toasted Ravioli Hat Will Be On Sale Soon, Creator Says

Laynee Knipmeyer has created what may become the St. Louis answer to the Green Bay Packers' famous Cheeseheads. You know, those enormous cheese block hats that everybody wears in Wisconsin? Yeah, St. Louis does it better (of course).
Giant Toasted Ravioli
In a brief clip captured during the St. Louis CITY SC game on Saturday, Knipmeyer's partner Nick was shown wearing the toasted ravioli hat, and St. Louis went wild for it.
Knipmeyer, it turns out, made the t-rav hat, and she's hearing from plenty of people who want one of their own. A modified version of her creation will be priced and available on her website shortly. When? All she'll say is "soon."
Ostráks first goal. T-Rav Man. Absolute scenes at CITYPARK 🫶— St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) March 19, 2023
Until the day comes, we asked Knipmeyer to give us the backstory on T-Rav Man's newfound fame.
What inspired you to make the hat?
My partner Nick came up with the idea for the hat. He loves St. Louis soccer and wanted to show up in a big way at the games to support the city. We recognized the toasted ravioli as a St Louis staple and wanted to bring a bit of flavor to the games.
How's it feel knowing this hat is now a Big Thing in St. Louis?
It feels wonderful to feel the love and support from St. Louisans when we were just creating something goofy to have fun. We love that the city loves t-ravs as much as we do!
How did wearing the hat to the soccer game come about for your partner?
Nick had the idea before the season started and had so much fun at the first game, we knew it had to be turned into a reality. He's a season ticket holder and will be at every home game.
How can people stay up to date so they can acquire their own toasted ravioli hat?
You can follow our journey on social media, @travmanstl on IG and Twitter.
What was the process like making the t-rav hat? Was it difficult or pretty easy?
I designed it on my iPad by drawing on top of photos of his head, then headed to the nearest craft store to pick up materials. After yards of fabric, some elastic, paint, a cut-up hat, and a few tears, T-Rav Man was born.
You can sign up to get your own toasted ravioli hat on Knipmeyer's website. Follow her on Instagram at @laynee.knip or Nick at @travmanstl.
