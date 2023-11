click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / PAUL SABLEMAN Don't let the blues skies and sunshine fool you; there's definitely something sinister going on in there.

It's hard to find an old building in St. Louis that isn't said to be haunted, but anyone who's been to the Lemp Mansion will tell you there's definitely something up with that place.

In the interest of getting to the bottom of things, the bravest among us may want to attend the Lemp Mansion Seance this Tuesday, November 14.



During the one-hour affair, medium Shannon Trump and the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society will attempt to communicate with the spirits within the mansion's Victorian walls.



Who haunts Lemp Mansion? Maybe it's the three people who committed suicide there. Or the son of William Lemp III, who, legend has it, Lemp conceived out of wedlock and hid in the mansion's attic. Finally, a chance to educate your guess.



You can pick a 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. time slot. Tickets cost $65 and are available for purchase at seeaghost.com.