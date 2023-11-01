Les Miz, Fiddler on the Roof to Lead Muny's 2024 Season

The beloved Forest Park venue's 106th season is full of smash hits and new favorites

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 4:49 pm

The Muny announced its 106th season today.

With a touch of mystery from a well-executed social media campaign and an air of celebration filling the press room, the Muny theater announced its upcoming 2024 season today. Running from June 17 through August 25, the seven-show 106th season will feature new productions of Muny favorites and a couple Muny premieres that audiences have been clamoring for in a carefully curated seasonal arc.

The company’s third production of Les Misérables (June 17 to 23) will open the season with its power and majesty. Muny artistic director Mike Isaacson noted that he’s particularly excited to see this show come to life on the new, technically enhanced stage.

The inspiring and moving Dreamgirls (June 27 to July 3), which reshaped musical storytelling when it debuted in the 1980s, gets its second Muny production as the second show in the season.

The Muny’s third production of The Little Mermaid (July 8 to 16) is sure to bring a smile of joy to families and everyone young at heart with its memorable songs and abundant humor.

Another family-friendly show The Fiddler on the Roof (July 9 to 25)returns to the Muny stage in 2024. While the themes of family, faith and community are universally resonant, they also feel contemporary and relevant, and I am curious to see how the company approaches the show.

Waitress (July 30 -to August 5), the unexpected Broadway hit with music by Sara Bareilles, is the first of two Muny premier productions in 2024. Based on the 2007 film of the same title, the musical is heartwarming and authentic.

The talents of Lin Manuel Miranda finally make their way to the MUNY stage when In the Heights (August 9 to 15) makes its debut as the penultimate show of season 106. Year after year, the vibrant, uplifting musical about community, perseverance and hope has been one of the audience’s most requested shows.

The Muny closes its season with the free-wheeling, feel-good musical Anything Goes (August 19 to 25). The show is a pure musical comedy delight that highlights Cole Porter at his best.

In addition to the announced shows, Muny president and CEO Kwofe Coleman and artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson shared a trailer for a new docuseries about the Muny, debuting November 8 exclusively on YouTube. Visit the Muny’s website at muny.org for more about each show, as well as information on tickets, auditioning or working for the season.

About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
