LGBTQ Activists and Rocky Horror Performers to Protest Tivoli Theatre Church

A rally this Friday will oppose a church that bought the former Tivoli Theatre

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 11:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge That's a rather tender subject. Another slice, anyone?
Courtesy Angelo Ossessivo
"That's a rather tender subject."
Members of St. Louis' queer community were upset when a church bought the Tivoli Theatre in the Delmar Loop two years ago. They were even more upset when they learned about One Family Church's opposition to same-sex relationships and non-cisgendered identities.

The church has committed to showing movies in the theater again — but it will not screen movies with LGBTQ+ characters or themes, given its stance on queer identity. And while the theater was once known for its Rocky Horror Picture Show performances, to the chagrin of former cast members, the church had no interest in resuming that.

So all the people who are upset about the Tivoli's current direction plan to dress up as flamboyantly as possible and put their pride on full display in a protest in front of the theater.

"Everyone will be dressing up in their Pride outfits or Rocky Horror costumes and playfully, but seriously, taking a stand against discrimination against our community," the rally's event page on Facebook reads.

The rally will start at 6 p.m. Friday and end around 8 p.m. 
Related
The Tivoli will show Top Gun: Maverick tomorrow years after the pandemic halted screenings.

As the Tivoli Brings Back Movies, LGBTQ+ St. Louisans Say No Thanks: The arthouse theater’s new owner, One Family Church, won’t show movies related to queerness

Related
The Hi-Pointe will soon have new ownership.

Cinema St. Louis To Purchase Iconic Hi-Pointe Theatre: The 100-year-old theater will serve as the organization's permanent home base starting in January

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Shakespeare's Midsummer Is as Fresh as It Is Faithful

By Tina Farmer

A Midsummer Night's Dream

HandleBar Hosts a Boozy Charity Event This Thursday

By Ryan Krull

HandleBar

Grant's Farm Wants to Pay an Artist $5K For A Mural

By Sarah Fenske

Grant's Farm is located in St. Louis County.

The Route 66 UFO Festival Will Be Fun for All Beings

By Jaime Lees

Alien.

Also in Arts & Culture

Stages St Louis' Million Dollar Quartet Captures the Heart of Early Rock

By Tina Farmer

Million Dollar Quartet

St. Louis Shakespeare's Midsummer Is as Fresh as It Is Faithful

By Tina Farmer

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Now Playing: Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams Delight in St. Louis

By Tina Farmer

Jack Kalan (center) as Hal and the cast of "The Game's Afoot" and the cast of "The Game's Afoot.

The Rep's The Lehman Trilogy Is a Truly Remarkable Production

By Tina Farmer

The Rep's production of The Lehman Trilogy.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us