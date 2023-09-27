LGBTQ Activists and Rocky Horror Performers to Protest Tivoli Theatre Church

The church has committed to showing movies in the theater again — but it will not screen movies with LGBTQ+ characters or themes, given its stance on queer identity. And while the theater was once known for its Rocky Horror Picture Show performances, to the chagrin of former cast members, the church had no interest in resuming that.
So all the people who are upset about the Tivoli's current direction plan to dress up as flamboyantly as possible and put their pride on full display in a protest in front of the theater.
"Everyone will be dressing up in their Pride outfits or Rocky Horror costumes and playfully, but seriously, taking a stand against discrimination against our community," the rally's event page on Facebook reads.
The rally will start at 6 p.m. Friday and end around 8 p.m.
