Little Known Facts About Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett

click to enlarge Promotional photo Chris Rock has added a second show at Stifel Theatre in June.

Chris Rock is in the news because he just announced a second date at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, on June 12. Oh! And because he was on the receiving end of what has sadly become the defining cultural moment of the decade so far.

Rock hasn’t been talking about the Will Smith slap, though he promises to do so in comedic format once he’s processed things. So that leaves it up to St. Lunacy to figure out what’s really going on here.



See, Rock sounds like a confident guy, but he’s worried about celebrity-on-celebrity violence before. Following the release of his 1993 classic, CB4, which is largely a parody biopic of gangsta rap group N.W.A, he encountered the group’s frontman Eazy-E.



They were both at an L.A. party, being interviewed by's Fab 5 Freddy.

“Did y’all like [CB4]?” Rock asked Eazy-E, one of the most simultaneously diminutive and intimidating figures in rap history. “Y’all going to kick my ass?”

Eazy leaned in close and tapped his fingers on Rock’s chest. “I got my girls, they gonna kick your ass,” he said.



The “girls” he referenced, standing behind him, were part of Eazy’s group GBM, or Gangsta Bitch Mentality. It was unclear if he was kidding.

“Uh oh, uh oh,” said Fab 5 Freddy, going on to ask Eazy and his N.W.A groupmate MC Ren for their assessments of the film. “It was funny,” MC Ren said, to Rock’s visible relief.

Freddy asked Rock: "When you were working on the concept, were you worried... ‘Oh my God, are these guys going to be into this?’”

“A little worried,” Rock said, “but I’m from New York, so I’m not out here that much.”

Another fact, not well known, is that Eazy-E and Jada Pinkett used to be extremely tight. This was the early '90s, and Pinkett wore head-to-toe denim. She was an aspiring rapper who, on the strength of her demo tape, hoped to sign to Eazy’s label, Ruthless Records. That never happened, but Jada and Eazy were so close that some thought they were dating.



Earlier, she’d also had a strong friendship with Tupac Shakur. Tupac, along with Eazy, basically set the archetype for the tough-as-nails West Coast rapper.

Pinkett's marriage to Will Smith was still in the future. At the time he, as the Fresh Prince, was another golden era hip-hop superstar, albeit one seen as a pop friendly rapper for the whole family. He maintained this likable image until, well, the moment he climbed up onto the Oscars stage.

So there are clearly decades worth of anxieties, aspirations, love, friendship and jealousy to untangle here. St. Lunacy has plans to start researching a ten volume text, just as soon as we find a wealthy benefactor. Let us know if you hear of one!