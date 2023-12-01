Loneliness Is the Focus of New Play at St. Louis' First Run Theatre

Leannán Sidhe is one of two original plays the St. Louis theater produced this season

By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 2:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tanya Badgley in Leannán Sidhe.
David Hawley
Amid a mental-health crisis, Mya Sraid accidentally dreams up a imagined partner, a spirit known as a Leannán Sidhe.

First Run Theatre takes on the serious subjects of loneliness, depression and mental health with Leannán Sidhe, a sanguine exploration that manages to remain warm and hopeful despite the lead character’s current state of mind. A sympathetic cast and satisfying conclusion keep the short, three-part play from venturing too far into maudlin sentimentality or emotional excess. 

Mya Sraid is a 30-something playwright currently experiencing a bit of writers’ block and feeling less than inspired by her teaching gig. She recently attended a theater performance where became instantly enamored with a 50-something actor named Vincent Thane. Mya is so taken by the performer that she vividly imagined their future together, conjuring up an imaginary version of Thane, a fairy spirit known as a Leannán Sidhe in Ireland, who is “living” with Mya in her small, messy apartment. Her friend Jessica tries to be supportive, though she cautions that Mya seems “stuck” on her idealized version of Thane, to the point of canceling plans and choosing to spend time at home with “him.” 

Tanya Badgley is appealingly authentic while clearly in the midst of a serious mental-health breakdown, leading her to be benevolently manipulative in self-destructive ways. Matt Hanify is sympathetic and conscientiously respectful as Mya’s imagined version of Thane, with a sometimes waning British accent that’s consistent and vague enough to underscore the idea that he’s not real. Amie Bossi is patient, kind and concerned as best friend Jessica, though even she has a breaking point. Thane initially seems the perfect answer to Mya’s loneliness, but as a writer, she should know that characters have a way of slipping their creators' constraints and taking on lives of their own. Her Thane becomes more and more self-aware and insistent, bursting through Mya’s bubble and hopefully helping her reconnect with real life. 

Now celebrating its 20th season, First Run Theatre only produces new plays by Midwestern based playwrights, including scripts developed through the St. Louis Writers Group, a subsidiary organization of the company. Selected first via blind reading, Leannán Sidhe by Milwaukee-based playwright Deanne Strasse was one of two submitted plays selected for a full production this season. The script could use some editing and a few revisions to firmly stake its point of view — it feels like the playwright cannot decide if she wants a light romantic comedy with a twist or to explore the darker humor and sometimes frightening realities of a mental health crisis.

Loneliness and isolation can have serious, life-altering consequences if left unaddressed. Focused direction by Sean Belt and strong performances by the cast ensure that Leannán Sidhe has a gentle touch, allowing the audience to connect with Mya’s illusion and support her eventual reconciliation with her lived reality. The subject matter may nonetheless be triggering to some, however, particularly anyone who’s recently experienced depression or isolation, and a few scenes may put you on the edge of discomfort. Thankfully, Hanify’s nuanced self-awareness and Badgley’s willingness to examine and lay bare Mya’s psyche create a sad, yet welcome, catharsis and cautiously hopeful resolution.

Written by Deanne Strasse. Directed by Sean Belt. Produced by First Run Theatre at the Kranzberg Black Box (501 Grand Boulevard) through Sunday, December 3. Tickets are $25 to $26. More information at firstruntheatre.org.

Related
John Goodman

John Goodman to Drop in to Save the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Next Month: The Webster Groves theater announced a $2.5M budget shortfall last month

Related
Garrett Young, Victor Musoni, Mo Shipley, Maya Vinice Prentiss and Mel Bady in Q Brothers Christmas Carol.

Q Brothers Christmas Carol Remixes Dickens With Hip Hop: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production is a fun, lively show with all the holiday trimmings

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
Scroll to read more Theater Review articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

John Goodman to Drop in to Save the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Next Month

By Jessica Rogen

John Goodman

Urban Fort Play to Close Next Month

By Jessica Rogen

Urban Play Fort and Gather.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, November 30 to December 3

By Riverfront Times Staff

The Cherokee Street Print Bazaar has the perfect gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

Jay Farrar Will Be a Vendor at Cherokee Street's Print Bazaar This Year

By Sarah Fenske

Jay Farrar on stage.

Also in Arts & Culture

John Goodman to Drop in to Save the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Next Month

By Jessica Rogen

John Goodman

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, November 30 to December 3

By Riverfront Times Staff

The Cherokee Street Print Bazaar has the perfect gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

Urban Fort Play to Close Next Month

By Jessica Rogen

Urban Play Fort and Gather.

Soda Museum and Arcade Brings Pop's Bubbly Past to Life in St. Charles

By Paula Tredway

Soda Museum
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us