Loneliness Is the Focus of New Play at St. Louis' First Run Theatre

click to enlarge David Hawley Amid a mental-health crisis, Mya Sraid accidentally dreams up a imagined partner, a spirit known as a Leannán Sidhe.

First Run Theatre takes on the serious subjects of loneliness, depression and mental health with Leannán Sidhe, a sanguine exploration that manages to remain warm and hopeful despite the lead character’s current state of mind. A sympathetic cast and satisfying conclusion keep the short, three-part play from venturing too far into maudlin sentimentality or emotional excess.

Mya Sraid is a 30-something playwright currently experiencing a bit of writers’ block and feeling less than inspired by her teaching gig. She recently attended a theater performance where became instantly enamored with a 50-something actor named Vincent Thane. Mya is so taken by the performer that she vividly imagined their future together, conjuring up an imaginary version of Thane, a fairy spirit known as a Leannán Sidhe in Ireland, who is “living” with Mya in her small, messy apartment. Her friend Jessica tries to be supportive, though she cautions that Mya seems “stuck” on her idealized version of Thane, to the point of canceling plans and choosing to spend time at home with “him.”

Tanya Badgley is appealingly authentic while clearly in the midst of a serious mental-health breakdown, leading her to be benevolently manipulative in self-destructive ways. Matt Hanify is sympathetic and conscientiously respectful as Mya’s imagined version of Thane, with a sometimes waning British accent that’s consistent and vague enough to underscore the idea that he’s not real. Amie Bossi is patient, kind and concerned as best friend Jessica, though even she has a breaking point. Thane initially seems the perfect answer to Mya’s loneliness, but as a writer, she should know that characters have a way of slipping their creators' constraints and taking on lives of their own. Her Thane becomes more and more self-aware and insistent, bursting through Mya’s bubble and hopefully helping her reconnect with real life.

Now celebrating its 20th season, First Run Theatre only produces new plays by Midwestern based playwrights, including scripts developed through the St. Louis Writers Group, a subsidiary organization of the company. Selected first via blind reading, Leannán Sidhe by Milwaukee-based playwright Deanne Strasse was one of two submitted plays selected for a full production this season. The script could use some editing and a few revisions to firmly stake its point of view — it feels like the playwright cannot decide if she wants a light romantic comedy with a twist or to explore the darker humor and sometimes frightening realities of a mental health crisis.

Loneliness and isolation can have serious, life-altering consequences if left unaddressed. Focused direction by Sean Belt and strong performances by the cast ensure that Leannán Sidhe has a gentle touch, allowing the audience to connect with Mya’s illusion and support her eventual reconciliation with her lived reality. The subject matter may nonetheless be triggering to some, however, particularly anyone who’s recently experienced depression or isolation, and a few scenes may put you on the edge of discomfort. Thankfully, Hanify’s nuanced self-awareness and Badgley’s willingness to examine and lay bare Mya’s psyche create a sad, yet welcome, catharsis and cautiously hopeful resolution.

Written by Deanne Strasse. Directed by Sean Belt. Produced by First Run Theatre at the Kranzberg Black Box (501 Grand Boulevard) through Sunday, December 3. Tickets are $25 to $26. More information at firstruntheatre.org.

