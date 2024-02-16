Love and Humor Are at the Center of An Evening of One-Acts

click to enlarge COURTESY WEST END PLAYERS GUILD A Sunny Morning explores the importance of sharing, even if begrudgingly.

West End Players Guild’sis a sweet theatrical bouquet that offers a consistently entertaining look at love and relationships. Directed by Carrie Phinney and Renee Sevier-Monsey, with a thematically appropriate sound design by Mary Beth Winslow that’s a treat, the seven short plays are filled with affection and relatable themes that make for pleasant, often laugh-out-loud funny viewing., by Serafin and Joaquin Alvarez Quintero, finds an older man forced to share a bench with a woman of about the same age because a group of priests are sitting in his usual spot. Neither of the two is initially pleased to share their spot and each complains about the other. As they begrudgingly accept the situation and begin to chat, they discover a significant connection that changes their outlook and, perhaps, their future.by Paul Dooley and Winnie Holzman, traces the path of a couple’s relationship through the notes they leave each other. Beginning with their initial purposefully casual memos, each note chronicles the milestones, small and large, that make up a life full of love and memories. The clever notes are recognizable and relatable, the play is short enough to keep the device from becoming tedious and touching enough to bring a tear to your eyes., by Stephen Dietz, is a bit of an outlier in the evening, as the audience peeks behind the scene at the making of a political commercial. With its focus on the machinations of crafting a message that polls well, the quick sketch is quite funny, if a bit obvious in its resolution. Though a bit out of place, the pointed jabs at politics as usual and its pandering nature is still fun to watch., also by Dietz, is a sharply funny piece that reveals a couple’s mutual infidelities in a script that would feel right at home on a sketch comedy show. Four characters chat with each other, two at a time, revealing each partner is sleeping with the other’s best friend. Though a bit unrealistic, it’s no surprise to learn that the wife is already aware of her husband’s straying while he remains in the dark. The situation is funny, and the ending almost leaves you wanting to see the next scene, when they will all meet for dinner., by Wayne Rawley, is a thoroughly enjoyable piece that pokes fun at relationships by introducing us to a group of eight-year-old boys who have formed a club run with corporate efficiency. While meeting to go over their usual agenda they must also face the realities of growing another year older. Important discussions include a decision to stop eating their boogers and contemplating whether it’s time they start liking girls. The result is charming and quite funny., by Mark Harvey Levine, offers perhaps the worst dating scenario ever — a man trying to find love is thwarted by his psychic abilities, which only extend a few minutes into the future. Apparently unable to stop himself, he continually finishes his date’s sentences, orders for her and even glumly predicts she is about to dump him. The script is quite short, keeping the trope from becoming annoying, and a surprise reveal from his regular waitress shows that his perfect match may have been there all along., by Marjorie Williamson, concludes the evening. The play introduces us to a middle-aged, comfortably upper middle class couple relaxing in their home as a new neighbor moves in. The wife is quite concerned that the new neighbor, a single woman who owns her own business, will disrupt the neighborhood peace. As she watches through her binoculars, she imagines the worst, only to have her husband reveal the couple has secrets of their own their neighbors might object to.Directed with clarity, the one-acts feature a capable cast that includes Jane Abling, Lesa Bush, John Reedy, Kurt Knoedelseder, Mike DePope, Amie Bossi, Michael Monsey and Shawntay “Tay” Vaughn. The performances are enjoyable with solid characterizations, however they are a bit uneven from piece to piece. Still, the overall production takes a good-natured look at relationships that proves wholly entertaining.An Evening of One-Acts