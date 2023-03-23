MADCO Performance at the Luminary Addresses Community Challenges

click to enlarge Courtesy MADCO MADCO, The Luminary and Emma Bright join forces for performances during Right Here, Right Now this weekend.

If you can’t choose one medium this weekend to engage your creative juices, why not choose them all?

Modern American Dance Company, or MADCO, will have one of the most anticipated events of its 47th season at 8 p.m. from Friday, March 24, to Saturday, March 25, at the Luminary (2701 Cherokee Street, 314-773-1533, theluminaryarts.com).

For the event, titled Right Here, Right Now, MADCO partners with the gallery and Emma Bright, an internationally award-winning, experimental filmmaker and advisory board member to the Luminary. Bright is known for using crystals combined with cameras in her practice to help create unique light refractions.

The performance will combine dance, film, music, and the audience to create a memorable, multiple-medium experience.

Audience members will be asked to consider circumstance, transition and survival. The art created within the performance will be a “physical response to the challenges we are facing” as a community

The Luminary houses an active roster of exhibitions, performances, and gatherings, as well as residencies and publications. MADCO began as a space for professional dancers to live and work in the Midwest back in 1976.

General admission tickets are on a sliding scale from $20 to $35. VIP tickets will be $50, which includes a cocktail reception with the dancers before the show.