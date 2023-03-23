MADCO Performance at the Luminary Addresses Community Challenges

Right Here, Right Now takes place Friday and Saturday at the Cherokee gallery

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 12:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Two dancers.
Courtesy MADCO
MADCO, The Luminary and Emma Bright join forces for performances during Right Here, Right Now this weekend.

If you can’t choose one medium this weekend to engage your creative juices, why not choose them all? 

Modern American Dance Company, or MADCO, will have one of the most anticipated events of its 47th season at 8 p.m. from Friday, March 24, to Saturday, March 25, at the Luminary (2701 Cherokee Street, 314-773-1533, theluminaryarts.com).

For the event, titled Right Here, Right Now, MADCO partners with the gallery and Emma Bright, an internationally award-winning, experimental filmmaker and advisory board member to the Luminary. Bright is known for using crystals combined with cameras in her practice to help create unique light refractions. 

The performance will combine dance, film, music, and the audience to create a memorable, multiple-medium experience. 

Audience members will be asked to consider circumstance, transition and survival. The art created within the performance will be a “physical response to the challenges we are facing” as a community

The Luminary houses an active roster of exhibitions, performances, and gatherings, as well as residencies and publications. MADCO began as a space for professional dancers to live and work in the Midwest back in 1976.

 General admission tickets are on a sliding scale from $20 to $35. VIP tickets will be $50, which includes a cocktail reception with the dancers before the show.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Katie Lawson

Katherine "Katie" Lawson is a writing intern and student at Washington University. From Dallas, Texas, she has loved learning about St. Louis and is always looking for new, exciting things to try in the city.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Legendary Toasted Ravioli Hat Will Be On Sale Soon, Creator Says

By Jenna Jones

T-Rav man caught the attention of St. Louis when he popped up on our screens during the CITY SC game.

This Sexy Jesus Pageant Will Give You a Resurrection in Your Pants

By Jaime Lees

Hallelujah.

Take Your Fur Baby on an Easter Egg Hunt in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

Dogs can get in on the Easter egg hunt fun this spring.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, March 23 to 26

By Riverfront Times Staff

John Crist will bring his comedy to the Factory on Saturday.

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us