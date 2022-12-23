Make a Beautiful Turned Bowl with Carbide Tools on Wednesday

Participants will take home their own wooden bowl after the class

By on Fri, Dec 23, 2022 at 6:03 am

click to enlarge Close of image of a handmade wooden bowl.
VIA FLICKR / VERONICA FOALE
Make your own wooden bowl.

If one of your new year's resolutions is to start doing more handicrafts so you're not completely useless when the inevitable apocalypse hits, then get a jump on things with Wooden Bowl Turning with Carbide Tools at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware (11977 St. Charles Rock Road, Suite 110A, Bridgeton; 314-209-1116).

In this two-hour workshop, you'll learn how to make a wooden bowl with easy-to-use carbide turning tools. Participants will end the day with a beautiful bowl to take home. The workshop runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and costs $85.

