Meet the St. Louis Pups Headed to the Puppy Bowl

WARNING — Cuteness overload

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 6:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sadie, left, from the Humane Society of Missouri, and Indigo, right, from Five Acres Animal Shelter, will team up for this year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.
Courtesy of Animal Planet
Sadie, left, from the Humane Society of Missouri, and Indigo, right, from Five Acres Animal Shelter, will team up for this year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

The Puppy Bowl is back again for its 20th year with two St. Louis pups taking the field. 

Sadie, a Humane Society of Missouri rescue, and Indigo, who lived at Five Acres Animal Shelter in St. Charles, both will be on Team Ruff where they will take on Team Fluff for the Lombarky trophy. 

Back in June of 2023, the Humane Society of Missouri rescued Sadie, who was a newborn at the time, along with 62 other dogs from the home of a hoarder in Franklin County, according to a press release. Prior to being drafted for the Puppy Bowl, Sadie was placed with a foster family and now has a new home where she enjoys playing tug-of-war with her 10-year-old brother, according to KSDK.

Madeline Klene, Five Acres Animal Shelter’s development director, says Indigo is currently living her best life at her forever home and is growing every day. Prior to her adoption, Indigo was brought into Five Acres Animal Shelter after someone purchased her off the internet and could no longer take care of her. Klene says when Indigo was surrendered she was underweight and covered in fleas. 

Animal Planet is calling this Puppy Bowl one of the biggest yet. It will feature 131 puppies and 73 shelters and rescues — including the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, at 1.7 pounds and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane, at 70 pounds.

Tune in at 2 p.m on Sunday, February 11, on Animal Planet to see these two pups team up for an overload of cuteness. Don’t forget to vote in the most “Pupular Playoffs” on Discovery’s website.

Email the author at [email protected]
Slideshow

21 Dog-Friendly Restaurants and Bars in St. Louis

Zoomies Pet Cafe(5838 Macklind Avenue, zoomiespetcafe.com)This pet cafe was made just for you and your pup. Zoomies can be your home-away-from-home when both you and your dog want to get out of the house. The coffee is good, the Wi-Fi signal is strong and they'll even feed you both, too. Pick up a treat for your dog, order yourself the avocado toast and get your stupid emails read all at Zoomies Pet Cafe.
21 slides
The Doghaus(1800 South 10th Street, thedoghaussoulard.com)It's a bar. For you and your dogs. So, basically, it's heaven. The two-story restaurant and bar not only welcomes in your dog, but it has a full dog park out back, too. So if your pup is more into sniffing around than drinking, he can have some fun, too. Ices Plain & Fancy(2256 South 39th Street, icesplainandfancy.com)If you're headed out to Ices Plain & Fancy, bring your little doggie along, too. They have a special dog ice cream there just for your pup and also a little patio on which you can enjoy your treats together. MoKaBe’s Coffeehouse(3606 Arsenal Street, mokabescoffeehouse.com)MoKaBe's has always welcomed dogs. The legendary South Grand coffee shop is a safe haven for people and for pups. They keep big water bowls outside on their patio so that even dogs just passing by can grab a drink, too. Bar K(4565 McRee Avenue, barkdogbar.com)Bar K has everything you could want in a dog bar. Not only are the drinks good and the fence high, but they also have great freshly made items for both you and your dog on the menu, too. Grab a Chicken Avocado Sandwich for yourself and an order of Turkey and Sweet Potato Meatballs for your pup. You'll both have a great night out. Side Project Brewing(7458 Manchester Road, Maplewood; sideprojectbrewing.com)Plenty of establishments don't mind if you hang out outside with your dog, but Side Project Brewing lets them come inside, too. They have to be on a leash, of course, but they're welcome to come hang out with you and your friends as you try some tasty brews. Hammerstone’s(2028 South 9th Street, hammerstones.net)On the patio at Hammerstone's, they don't just allow dogs, the celebrate them. The employees at this dog-loving Soulard restaurant and bar will go out of their way to make your dog feel welcome. They always have treats on hand and big bowls of cold water ready, too.
Click to View 21 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Bird That Lives in St. Louis — and Pretty Much Only St. Louis

By Collin Preciado

The Eurasian Tree Sparrow is our bird.

Tamm Avenue Bar's Craft Night Will Help You Beat the Winter Blues

By Sarah Fenske

Dogtown's friendliest neighborhood pub gets crafty on Tuesday.

10 Events to Celebrate MLK Day in 2024 St. Louis

By Paula Tredway

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963 at the Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C.

St. Louis-Themed Apparel Shop Series Six Opens in South City

By Sarah Fenske

Series Six founder Sami Baldridge (center) celebrated the shop's move to south city with employees Sarah Hummel (left) and Caroline Martin.

Also in Arts & Culture

Mrs. Doubtfire, Now at the Fox Theatre, Delivers Laughs and More

By Tina Farmer

From left: Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard), Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard) in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Nothing Like Live Theater: 3 Reflections on 2023

By Tina Farmer

The Rep closed out the year with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

The Rep's It’s A Wonderful Life Is a New Twist on a Favorite Story

By Tina Farmer

It’s A Wonderful Life: a live radio play is set in the middle of the 20th century, when radio was the main source of news and entertainment in the U.S.

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us