Meet the St. Louis Pups Headed to the Puppy Bowl

click to enlarge Courtesy of Animal Planet Sadie, left, from the Humane Society of Missouri, and Indigo, right, from Five Acres Animal Shelter, will team up for this year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

The Puppy Bowl is back again for its 20th year with two St. Louis pups taking the field.

Sadie, a Humane Society of Missouri rescue, and Indigo, who lived at Five Acres Animal Shelter in St. Charles, both will be on Team Ruff where they will take on Team Fluff for the Lombarky trophy.

Back in June of 2023, the Humane Society of Missouri rescued Sadie, who was a newborn at the time, along with 62 other dogs from the home of a hoarder in Franklin County, according to a press release. Prior to being drafted for the Puppy Bowl, Sadie was placed with a foster family and now has a new home where she enjoys playing tug-of-war with her 10-year-old brother, according to KSDK.

Madeline Klene, Five Acres Animal Shelter’s development director, says Indigo is currently living her best life at her forever home and is growing every day. Prior to her adoption, Indigo was brought into Five Acres Animal Shelter after someone purchased her off the internet and could no longer take care of her. Klene says when Indigo was surrendered she was underweight and covered in fleas.

Animal Planet is calling this Puppy Bowl one of the biggest yet. It will feature 131 puppies and 73 shelters and rescues — including the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, at 1.7 pounds and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane, at 70 pounds.

Tune in at 2 p.m on Sunday, February 11, on Animal Planet to see these two pups team up for an overload of cuteness. Don’t forget to vote in the most “Pupular Playoffs” on Discovery’s website.

