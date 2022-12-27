Missouri History Museum Brings Clara Brown's Story to Life on Friday

The free, family-friendly event features local storyteller Mama Lisa

By on Tue, Dec 27, 2022 at 6:11 am

click to enlarge Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.
Via Flickr / Missouri Historical Society
Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

Community leader, pioneer and "Angel of the Rockies" Clara Brown lived in the 1800s. Born enslaved, she was freed in 1859 and moved to Colorado, becoming the state's first Black resident. There, she opened a laundry during the Gold Rush, using the proceeds to try to free her family. Along the way, she helped bring freed slaves to Colorado.

St. Louisans can learn more about Brown's remarkable story during Clara's Tale at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599, mohistory.org). Local folk storyteller Mama Lisa will don period dress and get in character as Brown, while acoustic duo Dusty James & Abalone Pearl provide music. The free, family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to noon in the auditorium.

