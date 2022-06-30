Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Missouri History Museum Hosts Green Living Festival Pop-Up Event

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 10:56 am



The Missouri Botanical Garden’s famous Green Living Festival is back this year and is being hosted as a series of pop-up events at your favorite St. Louis locations.

Next Saturday, July 9, they’ll be offering the "Summer of Sustainability" event at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, MOHistory.org).

Brought to you by the Missouri Botanical Garden’s EarthWays Center, this free, kid-friendly event will encourage eco-conscious discussion and show families ways to make their home and their community safer and more green.

In addition to workshops and displays, there will be activities available for the whole family and experts on standby ready to answer all of your questions.

Scheduled workshops include how to make your home more energy efficient, how to arrange for a green burial and more.

Visit MissouriBotanicalGarden.org for more information on the exhibitors and options offered on this day and at other Green Living Festival events.

Fair Saint Louis Where: Kiener Plaza (500 Chestnut Street) and Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue, fairsaintlouis.org) When: Saturday, July 2, to Monday, July 4, from noon to 10 p.m. Over 3,000 pounds of fireworks, seven events and three days? Fair Saint Louis is back, baby. The parade will include elaborate floats, marching bands, live music, food and Purina dog team performances. Music acts include X Ambassadors (you know, the song that goes "Hey, hey, hey/living like we're renegades"), country music star Todd Atkins, Third Eye Blind and more. On Monday, July 4, witness the iconic fireworks performance lighting up the sky behind the Gateway Arch along the riverfront at 9:30 p.m. —Carlos Mendoza

4th of July Fireworks and Celebrations In the St. Louis Area In 2022

Fair Saint Louis Where: Kiener Plaza (500 Chestnut Street) and Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue, fairsaintlouis.org) When: Saturday, July 2, to Monday, July 4, from noon to 10 p.m. Over 3,000 pounds of fireworks, seven events and three days? Fair Saint Louis is back, baby. The parade will include elaborate floats, marching bands, live music, food and Purina dog team performances. Music acts include X Ambassadors (you know, the song that goes “Hey, hey, hey/living like we’re renegades”), country music star Todd Atkins, Third Eye Blind and more. On Monday, July 4, witness the iconic fireworks performance lighting up the sky behind the Gateway Arch along the riverfront at 9:30 p.m. —Carlos Mendoza

Fair Saint Louis Where: Kiener Plaza (500 Chestnut Street) and Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue, fairsaintlouis.org) When: Saturday, July 2, to Monday, July 4, from noon to 10 p.m. Over 3,000 pounds of fireworks, seven events and three days? Fair Saint Louis is back, baby. The parade will include elaborate floats, marching bands, live music, food and Purina dog team performances. Music acts include X Ambassadors (you know, the song that goes “Hey, hey, hey/living like we’re renegades”), country music star Todd Atkins, Third Eye Blind and more. On Monday, July 4, witness the iconic fireworks performance lighting up the sky behind the Gateway Arch along the riverfront at 9:30 p.m. —Carlos Mendoza

