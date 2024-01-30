Missouri History Museum to Open New St. Louis-Focused Shop

Opening February 14, Sold on St. Louis will feature all local vendors such as Golden Gems, Salt + Smoke, Arch Apparel and more

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 6:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Missouri History Museum
FLICKR//MISSOURI HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Missouri History Museum will open a new store concept, Sold on St. Louis, on Wednesday, February 14.

The Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, mohistory.org/museum) will open its new store concept — Sold on St. Louis — on Wednesday, February 14.

The store will sell unique gifts, art and specialty items from a carefully selected list of St. Louis vendors, including Arch Apparel, Salt + Smoke, Golden Gems, Kakao Chocolate Company, Pure Perfection Candles, Ridge Trail Honey and Old Vienna.

Though most know the 14th as Valentine’s Day, it’s also got a much closer-to-home significance that makes it the perfect day for Sold on St. Louis to open — it’s our fair city’s birthday. 

“Our love for this city, on its birthday and everyday, means we want to connect its impressive past with a vibrant future,” said Missouri Historical Society President and CEO Jody Sowell in a statement. “We are so proud to support a wide variety of St. Louis artisans and creators, many of whom have never been featured in a brick and mortar storefront. By connecting shoppers with these local vendors, we can directly boost our local economy, showcase the work of local creators, and enhance the profile of St. Louis.”

Celebrate Sold On St. Louis’ grand opening and ribbon cutting as well as the city’s birthday Wednesday, February 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a live performance by the Red and Black Brass Band. 

Sold on St. Louis will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with extended hours for Thursday Nights at the Museum events.

Email the author at [email protected]
Related
Look at this cute little boy! Anheuser-Busch has welcomed a new Clydesdale foal at their Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville.

Anheuser-Busch Has a New Foal — and He's So Cute: Your first chance to meet him will be at the Football and Foals SBLVIII watch party

Related
Series Six founder Sami Baldridge (center) celebrated the shop's move to south city with employees Sarah Hummel (left) and Caroline Martin.

St. Louis-Themed Apparel Shop Series Six Opens in South City: The beloved St. Louis-focused apparel shop opened its doors Saturday after relocating from Richmond Heights


Slideshow

26 Gifts to Delight Any St. Louis Lover

Imo's sweatshirt.
26 slides
STL Style menorah Panera BAGuette COURTESY OF JD AND KATE INDUSTRIES Big River Running T-shirt COURTESY OF STL-STYLE The Global Foods Market Cookbook
Click to View 26 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Circus Pop-up Bar Set to Transform Lemmons Next Month

By Paula Tredway

Infinite Wonder Productions' Circus of Dreams is coming to St. Louis on Friday, February 2.

Animals Aglow Lantern Fest Will Light Up St. Louis Zoo This Spring

By Paula Tredway

The St. Louis Zoo will be hosting an Animals Aglow starting March 13 through May 5 with more than 60 larger-than-life Chinese lanterns and interactive light displays.

Focal Point to Host First-Ever STL Singer-Songwriter Showcase on Wednesday

By Lauren Harpold

Ryan Koenig is just one of the St. Louis artists who will be on hand.

Anheuser-Busch Has a New Foal — and He's So Cute

By Paula Tredway

Look at this cute little boy! Anheuser-Busch has welcomed a new Clydesdale foal at their Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville.

Also in Arts & Culture

Funny Girl and Jagged Little Pill Keep the Fabulous Fox Aroar

By Tina Farmer

From left: Jackson Grove, Katrina McCrimmons and Rodney Thompson in Funny Girl.

The Black Rep's Hold On! Brings the Struggle for Voting Rights to Life

By Tina Farmer

Hold On! tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, and the contributions of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Mrs. Doubtfire, Now at the Fox Theatre, Delivers Laughs and More

By Tina Farmer

From left: Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard), Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard) in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Nothing Like Live Theater: 3 Reflections on 2023

By Tina Farmer

The Rep closed out the year with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us