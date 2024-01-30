Missouri History Museum to Open New St. Louis-Focused Shop

The Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, mohistory.org/museum) will open its new store concept — Sold on St. Louis — on Wednesday, February 14.

The store will sell unique gifts, art and specialty items from a carefully selected list of St. Louis vendors, including Arch Apparel, Salt + Smoke, Golden Gems, Kakao Chocolate Company, Pure Perfection Candles, Ridge Trail Honey and Old Vienna.

Though most know the 14th as Valentine’s Day, it’s also got a much closer-to-home significance that makes it the perfect day for Sold on St. Louis to open — it’s our fair city’s birthday.

“Our love for this city, on its birthday and everyday, means we want to connect its impressive past with a vibrant future,” said Missouri Historical Society President and CEO Jody Sowell in a statement. “We are so proud to support a wide variety of St. Louis artisans and creators, many of whom have never been featured in a brick and mortar storefront. By connecting shoppers with these local vendors, we can directly boost our local economy, showcase the work of local creators, and enhance the profile of St. Louis.”

Celebrate Sold On St. Louis’ grand opening and ribbon cutting as well as the city’s birthday Wednesday, February 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a live performance by the Red and Black Brass Band.

Sold on St. Louis will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with extended hours for Thursday Nights at the Museum events.

