Missouri NICU Babies Going Viral in Incredible Costumes

There’s even a little rock and roll baby dressed up in a Van Halen T-shirt

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 11:04 am

The Saint Francis Healthcare System out of Cape Girardeau posted photos of their NICU babies in their finest Halloween gear, and people are going gaga over them.

Known for using a strict fact-based approach to pandemic protocols (no matter how much the public whined about having to wear a mask),  the Saint Francis Healthcare System showed that it's also forward-thinking when it comes to celebrating the tiniest of patients in a recent Facebook post.

It shared photos of the NICU cuties wearing a variety of costumes, and the darling babies are earning thousands of fans online who are sharing the sweetest compliments and the most heart-warming stories in the comments sections.

The costumes include a princess, a bee, Batman, a Very Hungry Caterpillar, Captain America, Peter Pan, a pair of Flintstones, an old lady, mermaids, McDonald’s French fries and Superman. There’s even a little rock and roll baby with wild hair and a guitar all dressed up in a Van Halen T-shirt.

But no matter which character they’re wearing for their very first Halloween costume, these NICU cuties are all superheroes to us.

Go, babies, go!


About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Arts & Culture Slideshows

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Arts & Culture Slideshows

